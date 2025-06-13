Gauthier Named to 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

GettyImages-2209476167

The NHL announced today that Ducks' left wing Cutter Gauthier was named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team. He is the Ducks' first All-Rookie Team selection since Trevor Zegras in 2021-22 and the fourth Anaheim forward to earn the honor, joining Zegras, Bobby Ryan (2008-09) and Paul Kariya (1994-94).

Voting was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

Gauthier, 21 (1/19/04), scored 20-24=44 points with a +8 rating, appearing in all 82 games with Anaheim this season. He led all NHL rookies in games played and co-led in even-strength goals (18), was third in goals and plus/minus, fourth in shots (190), fifth in points and sixth in assists. He was one of three NHL rookies to reach 20 goals, joining Macklin Celebrini (San Jose, 25) and Matvei Michkov (Philadelphia, 24).Acquired by Anaheim from Philadelphia in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Jan. 8, 2024, Gauthier became the fourth Ducks rookie with a 20-goal season, joining Ryan (31 in 2008-09), Dustin Penner (29 in 2006-07) and Zegras (23 in 2021-22). His 44 points ranked fourth all-time among Ducks rookies.

Born in Skelleftea, Sweden and a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Gauthier has helped Team USA earn gold medals at the 2025 World Championship (5-4=9 in 10 GP) and 2024 World Junior Championship where he co-led the tournament in points (2-10=12) and assists. He also represented Team USA at the 2023 World Championship, and helped the U.S. earn medals at the 2023 World Junior Championship (bronze, 4-6=10 points in seven GP) and 2022 U-18 World Championship (silver, 3-6=9 points in six GP).

