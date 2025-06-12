Ducks Acquire Kreider, 2025 Fourth-Round Pick from Rangers

The top goal scorer in Rangers playoff history is also the only NHL player to score 300 goals, 100 PPG, 50 GWG goals and 10 SHG since 2012-13

2025_ADHC_Kreider-Trade16-9 (1)

The Ducks have acquired left wing Chris Kreider and a 2025 fourth-round pick for center Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick. Anaheim reacquires its own 2025 fourth-round selection from the Rangers after trading the pick in a deal where the club acquired Jacob Trouba for Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick on Dec. 6, 2024. The Rangers receive Toronto’s third-round pick originally acquired by Anaheim for Ilya Lyubushkin on Feb. 29, 2024.

“Chris Kreider is the type of player we were looking to add this offseason,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “He has size, speed and is a clutch performer that elevates his game in big moments. Chris also upgrades both of our special teams units, something we really needed to address.”

A two-time NHL All Star, Kreider is one of six players to score at least 149 regular-season and 24 playoff goals the last four seasons, joining Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Mikko Rantanen and Sam Reinhart. Since the start of 2021-22, Kreider leads the NHL in shorthanded goals (SHG, 13) and is fifth in power-play goals (PPG, 58), one ahead of both Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews.

Kreider has scored 30 or more goals in three of the last four seasons while he has netted 20 or more goals in a season 10 times. Since entering the league in 2012-13, he is the only player to score 300 goals, 100 PPG, 50 GWG and 10 SHG in that span. He also ranks 10th among NHL skaters in goals since his NHL debut.

The top goal scorer in Rangers playoff history, Kreider recorded 48 goals and 76 points in 123 career Stanley Cup Playoff games to help the Rangers to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and four Eastern Conference Finals (2014, 2015, 2021, 2024). Kreider also led the Rangers in all-time playoff game-winning goals (GWG, 12) and PPG (19), and was third in points (42-28=76).

2025_ADHC_Kreider-Trade_Stat16-9

Kreider scored a natural hat trick in the third period of the clinching Game 6 of the 2024 Second Round vs. Carolina in a span of 8:58 to help the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Final. He joined Mark Messier (1994 Conference Final) and Wayne Gretzky (1997 Conference Quarterfinal) as the only players in Rangers history with three goals in a playoff period. He also became one of eight players in Stanley Cup Playoff history to score a natural hat trick in a third period and the third player in Rangers history to score a hat trick in an elimination game.

The 6-3, 230-pound forward has scored 326-256=582 points with a +121 rating and 575 penalty minutes (PIM) in 883 career NHL games with the Rangers across 13 seasons from 2012-2025. Among all-time Rangers leaders, Kreider co-led in PPG (116), was second in GWG, third in goals, sixth in plus/minus and 10th in points. He earned 22-8=30 points in 68 games in 2024-25, second in GWG, and third in goals and PPG among Rangers leaders while serving as an alternate captain for his seventh straight season.

Kreider, 34, was signed by the Rangers to a seven-year contract through the 2026-27 NHL season on Feb. 24, 2020. He scored a career-high 52 goals, 26 PPG, 11 GWG and 77 points in 2021-22, setting Rangers records in single-season PPG and GWG while he became the only player in NHL history to record 50 goals, 25 PPG, three SHG and 10 GWG in a single season. Including the regular season and playoffs in 2021-22, his 62 goals were tied with Adam Graves (1993-94) for the most in a single season in Rangers franchise history.

Goal highlights for Chris Kreider, acquired by the Ducks from the New York Rangers

A native of Boxford, Mass., Kreider has represented Team USA at numerous international tournaments, helping his country to medals at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-off (runner up), two World Junior Championships in 2010 (gold) and 2011 (bronze), and 2018 World Championship (bronze). He also appeared at three additional World Championships (2010, 2011 and 2019).

Selected by the Rangers in the first round (19th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Kreider won two NCAA championships in his three seasons at Boston College (2010 and 2012). He collected 49-43=92 points with a +28 rating in 114 career NCAA games, winning a Hockey East conference championship all three seasons. In 2010, Kreider became the first player in hockey history to win a World Junior Championship gold medal, NCAA championship and NCAA conference playoff Championship in a single season.

Terrance, 20 (5/10/05), scored 20-19=39 points in 45 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the Erie Otters in 2024-25 while serving as the club’s captain. The 6-1, 186-pound forward earned 89-73=162 points with 81 PIM in 230 career OHL games with Erie.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (59th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Terrance recorded 29-23=52 points with a +5 rating in 56 games in 2023-24. Signed to a three-year, entry-level contract April 9, 2025, the Akwesasne, N.Y. native helped Team USA win back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships, and gold at the 2023 U-18 World Championship.

News Feed

Ducks Sign Pettersson to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

New Duck Kreider Discusses the Trade to Anaheim

Gauthier Named to 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

Giguere Looks Back on an Incredible 2003 Mighty Ducks Playoff Run

The Pathway to Cup Glory

LaCombe, Gauthier Help Team USA Win Gold at 2025 IIHF World Championship

Ducks vs. Detroit Game 5 - An Oral History

Quenneville Introductory Press Conference Full Transcript and Video

Ducks Name Quenneville Head Coach

Ducks to Select 10th Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft Lottery to Feature Live Draw for the First Time

NHL Draft Lottery Set for Monday, May 5

Ducks to Host S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal on Saturday 

Ducks GM Verbeek Discusses Not Retaining Cronin as Head Coach and Other Topics

Ducks Head Coach Cronin Will Not Return

Ducks Reassign Colangelo, Nesterenko to AHL San Diego

Recap: Ducks Fall 2-1 in OT to Jets in Season Finale

Preview: Ducks Conclude 2024-25 Season Tonight in Winnipeg