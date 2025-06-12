Ducks Acquire Kreider, 2025 Fourth-Round Pick from Rangers

The Ducks have acquired left wing Chris Kreider and a 2025 fourth-round pick for center Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick. Anaheim reacquires its own 2025 fourth-round selection from the Rangers after trading the pick in a deal where the club acquired Jacob Trouba for Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick on Dec. 6, 2024. The Rangers receive Toronto’s third-round pick originally acquired by Anaheim for Ilya Lyubushkin on Feb. 29, 2024.

“Chris Kreider is the type of player we were looking to add this offseason,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “He has size, speed and is a clutch performer that elevates his game in big moments. Chris also upgrades both of our special teams units, something we really needed to address.”

A two-time NHL All Star, Kreider is one of six players to score at least 149 regular-season and 24 playoff goals the last four seasons, joining Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Mikko Rantanen and Sam Reinhart. Since the start of 2021-22, Kreider leads the NHL in shorthanded goals (SHG, 13) and is fifth in power-play goals (PPG, 58), one ahead of both Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews.

Kreider has scored 30 or more goals in three of the last four seasons while he has netted 20 or more goals in a season 10 times. Since entering the league in 2012-13, he is the only player to score 300 goals, 100 PPG, 50 GWG and 10 SHG in that span. He also ranks 10th among NHL skaters in goals since his NHL debut.

The top goal scorer in Rangers playoff history, Kreider recorded 48 goals and 76 points in 123 career Stanley Cup Playoff games to help the Rangers to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and four Eastern Conference Finals (2014, 2015, 2021, 2024). Kreider also led the Rangers in all-time playoff game-winning goals (GWG, 12) and PPG (19), and was third in points (42-28=76).