Recap: Rough Second Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Devils

The Ducks claimed an early lead but could not keep that momentum going tonight in New Jersey, falling 6-2 to the Devils at Prudential Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 3-4-1 on the season and 0-2-0 halfway through a four-game east coast road trip.

Ryan Strome led Anaheim offensively with a two-point night. Brock McGinn opened the scoring with his first goal of the season, putting the Ducks ahead less than five minutes after puck drop. Troy Terry, Cam Fowler and Cutter Gauthier collected assists. James Reimer made 28 saves in his second start as a Duck.

Stefan Noesen scored twice for the Devils, who snapped a four-game winless skid and improved to 6-4-2. Paul Cotter, Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Erik Haula also scored. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom earned his fourth win of the season with 23 stops.

The Ducks opened the night with several strong shifts in the offensive zone and eventually broke through for the night's first lead with a well-executed play off the rush. Terry created the chance, entering the zone with speed and driving towards the net while leaving the puck behind for McGinn, who fired his shot through traffic and past Markstrom to the blocker side.