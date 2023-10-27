News Feed

Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Wednesday, Nov. 1

Preview: Ducks Look for Revenge Tonight in Boston

Ducks Recall Defenseman Hagg from AHL San Diego

Ducks Earn First Road Victory of the Season on Vatrano Game-Winner in OT

Ducks to Host 5K Run Presented By Arrowhead Water Sunday

Preview: Ducks Begin Season's First Road Trek Tonight in Columbus

A Closer Look: Max Jones

Recap: Ducks Give Boston a Battle in 3-1 Defeat at Honda Center

Preview: Plum Jerseys Return as Ducks Battle Bruins at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Coyotes

Preview: Ducks Hit the Road for Battle with Coyotes

A Closer Look: Mason McTavish

Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Stars

Preview: Carlsson to Make NHL Debut as Ducks Host Stars

Carlsson to Make NHL Debut Thursday at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Calm the 'Canes in 6-3 Home Opener Victory

Preview: Ducks Host Hurricanes for 30th Anniversary Season Home Opener

Recap: Ducks Fall 4-1 in Season Opening Loss at Vegas

Recap: McTavish's OT Winner Clinches Comeback Victory in Boston

The Ducks erased a two-goal deficit late in the third period to rally for a dramatic comeback victory, defeating the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime tonight at TD Garden.

With the win, Anaheim's second in a row, the Ducks improved to 3-4-0 on the season and 2-2-0 away from home ice.

Mason McTavish scored the OT game-winner for Anaheim, capping a late third period rally to deliver Boston its first loss of the season.

Radko Gudas, Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks. Ryan Strome, Sam Carrick, Pavel Mintyukov, Jackson LaCombe and Urho Vaakanainen added assists. John Gibson earned his first win of the season in net with 27 saves.

Cam Fowler appeared in his 900th NHL game in the win, becoming the first defenseman to reach the milestone entirely as a Duck. He joins Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry and Teemu Selanne as the only players in franchise history to play 900 games as a Duck.

Charlie Coyle, Matt Grzelcyk and Matt Poitras scored for the Bruins, who fell two minutes short of setting a new franchise record with what would have been their seventh straight win to begin the season. Charlie McAvoy had three assists. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves.

Anaheim went ahead first late in the opening period when Gudas' point shot hit the skate of former Duck Hampus Lindholm in front and redirected past Ullmark.

Gudas gives Ducks the lead in Boston

The goal was Gudas' first as a Duck.

Vaakanainen's assist marked his first point of the year, and the first of his career against his original NHL team. With the secondary assist, Strome has points in three straight games (1-2=3).

Boston tied the game early in the second on a good break of their own, as Pastrnak's misfired one-timer when right to Coyle for a tap-in on the backdoor.

Pastrnak has 18 points in 16 career matchups against Anaheim.

Grezlyck put Boston in front 80 seconds later, getting just enough of his one-timer from the left circle to sneak it through Gibson's five-hole.

Pastrnak capped Boston's three goal-middle frame by converting his own rebound in the slot after a shot on left wing.

McAvoy assisted on all three Boston goals and is now tied for second among NHL defensemen in helpers (six) this season.

And just when it seemed like Anaheim would fall short despite a flurry of late chances, the Ducks stunned the Boston crowd with a pair of goals in the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime, all while Gibson was pulled for the extra attacker.

Carlsson pulled the Ducks within one, crashing the net and calmly tapping home the rebound after close calls by Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry in tight.

Rookie has two goals in first three NHL games

The goal was Carlsson's second in three NHL games.

Terry tied the game 100 seconds later with another goal that bounced off LIndholm, this time ramping off the defender's stick and over an uncertain Ullmark's shoulder.

Terry scores off deflection from former teammate Lindholm

McTavish earned the extra standings point for Anaheim in overtime, converting a cross-seam pass from Carlsson on a 2-on-1 rush.

McTavish converts pass from Carlsson in OT

The goal was McTavish's first OT winner of his NHL career.

The Ducks continue their four-game road trip Saturday in Philadelphia.