Recap: Killorn's OT Goal Clinches Comeback Win in Florida

finalWIN
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks erased a pair of two-goal deficits this afternoon in a South Florida matinee and completed the comeback performance on Alex Killorn's game-winning goal, downing the Florida Panthers 5-4 at Amerant Bank Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, Anaheim improved to 15-26-1 on the season and 2-2-0 heading to the finale of a five-game southeastern road trip. The Ducks cap that trip tomorrow night at Washington.

Killorn and Adam Henrique led Anaheim offensively with two point nights. Jakob Silfverberg and Troy Terry also scored, giving the Ducks 16 goals in their last four games. Sam Carrick, Frank Vatrano and Jackson LaCombe added assists. John Gibson made 30 saves in the win.

Killorn scored the game-winner on the first shift of the extra session, beating Stolarz from the slot on a second-chance opportunity.

Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers, who dropped their second straight game after a franchise-record nine-game winning streak. Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe also scored. Former Duck Anthony Stolarz had 21 saves.

Ross Johnston nearly gave Anaheim an early advantage with a breakaway against Stolarz, but the former Duck answered with a blocker save to briefly keep the contest scoreless.

Instead, a few minutes later, it would be Bennett putting the home side ahead first on a tough bounce for the Ducks, as Killorn intercepted a cross-ice pass with his skate but saw the carrom go right to Bennett, who beat Gibson glove-side from the slot.

Florida remains the only team in the NHL this season without a regulation loss when scoring the game's first goal (17-0-3).

Bennett's goal marked Florida's ninth straight game scoring on the power play.

Reinhart doubled the lead for Florida a few minutes later as the finisher on a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush with Mikkola after an Anaheim turnover.

Reinhart has scored in seven straight games, matching Hockey Hall of Famer Pavel Bure for the longest streak in franchise history. Now in his third year with Florida, Reinhart ranks second among NHL leaders in goals this season (32), trailing only Toronto's Auston Matthews, and is one goal shy of his career-high (33) with 39 games still to play.

The goal also pulled Reinhart within one point of 500 for his NHL career.

Just as it appeared the Panthers would take that 2-0 lead back to the locker room, Killorn put the Ducks on the board with a breakaway goal in the very final moments of the frame. After a faceoff in the Anaheim zone, Henrique poked the puck away from defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson at the blue line, allowing Killorn to skate in alone for a quick move to the forehand past an outstretched Stolarz.

Killorn scores with two seconds left in the first period

Killorn's goal was his fifth of the season and his fourth point in the last six games. The longtime Tampa Bay winger's 30 career points against Florida are his most against any NHL franchise.

Henrique has collected assists in four of his last five appearances.

Anaheim then pulled even early in the second with a shorty of its own, a 2-on-2 rush for Vatrano and Henrique that the centerman finished with a wrister under his old teammate's blocker.

Henrique finishes feed from Vatrano for tying goal

Named an NHL All-Star for the first time this season, Vatrano has points in seven of his last eight games (5-2=7). He leads the Ducks in both points (21-11=32) and goals.

Henrique's two points marked his fourth multi-point game of the season and the 102nd of his NHL career.

Much like it was Tampa though, the day would be about special teams goals and Florida continued the trend with another go-ahead marker, this one a snapshot by Verhaeghe over Gibson's glove from the top of the circles.

Bennett then made it 4-2 momoents later with a one-timer from Tkachuk off the rush.

But much like the first period, just when it seemed like Florida had taken full control of the game, an Anaheim breakaway once again brought it back within one. As Anaheim chipped the puck out of the zone, Silfverberg turned on the jets and won the race to it, dancing around a Florida defenseman and beating with a sudden deke to the backhand.

Silfverberg scores on the breakaway for second goal of the season

The goal, Silfverberg's 153th as a Duck, tied him with Steve Rucchin for sixth-most in Ducks history. Next on the list is another of Silfverberg's former teammates, Rickard Rakell, with 154.

Terry tied it for Anaheim early in the third with a classic Terry goal, walking right around a Florida defenseman with a deft stickhandling move in tight and then lifting a backhand over Stolarz to the short side.

Terry ties the game in Florida with move to the backhand

Terry has points in four of his last five games and 11 points in his last 11 games. He's now tied for second among Anaheim team leaders in points this season and third in goals.

LaCombe has three assists in his last four games, the sixth, seventh and eighth points of his young NHL career.

The Ducks conclude a five-game road trip tomorrow night in Washington D.C.

