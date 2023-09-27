News Feed

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Recap: Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Recap: Ducks Sink Sharks with 4-2 Preseason Victory

By Matt Weller
The Ducks improved to 2-0 in the 2023 preseason tonight with a 4-2 win over the rival San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center.

Sam Carrick led Anaheim offensively with a three-point night while Olen Zellweger registered a goal and an assist, helping the Ducks to an early 3-0 lead that would prove too much for the Sharks to overcome. Brett Leason also scored for Anaheim. Jacob Perreault, Ilya Lyubushkin and Pavol Regenda added assists.

Offseason acquisition Alex Stalock earned the win in net with 15 saves.

Anaheim outshot San Jose 25-17 in the victory.

William Eklund and Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored for San Jose. Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves.

The first period was all Ducks as the visitors took a 2-0 lead before 10 minutes had come off the clock and held a commanding 3-0 edge at intermission.

Leason put the Ducks ahead just over seven minutes into the action, finishing a backdoor pass from Carrick on a 2-on-1 rush created by Perreault's neutral zone takeaway.

With two goals and an assist tonight, Carrick now has four points in Anaheim's first two exhibition games (2-2=4) and also fought LA's Hayden Hodgson in Sunday's preseason opener.

Zellweger scored 42 seconds later when he danced away from trouble just inside the blue line and snuck his shot through a swarm of bodies in front of Blackwood.

The two-time reigning Western Hockey League Defenseman of the Year, Zellweger will start his professional career this season. He finished his WHL tenure third all-time among defensemen in points-per-game (2.07).

Agozzino capped the first-period outburst with a power-play goal, finding some open space in the slot and converting Regenda's pass from behind the net.

The 32-year-old Agozzino, acquired from Pittsburgh on June 27, is back with the Ducks after two years away. He played eight games for Anaheim across two seasons (2019-21) and tallied 27 points in 31 games for the San Diego Gulls in 2020-21.

With the secondary assist on the goal, Zellweger has three points in four career NHL preseason games.

Former Sharks defenseman Scott Harrington very nearly pushed the Anaheim lead to four in the opening minutes of the middle frame on a crisp give-and-go with Blake McLaughlin, but his backhand shot in tight rang the crossbar.

Instead San Jose would pull within two with a 4-on-3 power-play goal as Eklund hammered home a one-timer from Shakir Mukhamadullin in the right faceoff circle.

Unfortunately for Anaheim, the third would initially follow the same script as the second as moments after Tristan Luneau rung the post with a slapshot off the post from the top of the circles, Vlasic beat Stalock off the rush on the other end to bring San Jose within one.

But that would be as close as the hosts would come, as Carrick hit the empty net with nine seconds to play to conclude his big night offensively and seal Anaheim's road win.

The Ducks continue their eight-game preseason schedule Wednesday with a rematch against the Sharks at Honda Center.