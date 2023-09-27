Recap: Ducks Sink Sharks with 4-2 Preseason Victory

The Ducks improved to 2-0 in the 2023 preseason tonight with a 4-2 win over the rival San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center.

Sam Carrick led Anaheim offensively with a three-point night while Olen Zellweger registered a goal and an assist, helping the Ducks to an early 3-0 lead that would prove too much for the Sharks to overcome. Brett Leason also scored for Anaheim. Jacob Perreault, Ilya Lyubushkin and Pavol Regenda added assists.

Offseason acquisition Alex Stalock earned the win in net with 15 saves.

Anaheim outshot San Jose 25-17 in the victory.

William Eklund and Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored for San Jose. Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves.

The first period was all Ducks as the visitors took a 2-0 lead before 10 minutes had come off the clock and held a commanding 3-0 edge at intermission.

Leason put the Ducks ahead just over seven minutes into the action, finishing a backdoor pass from Carrick on a 2-on-1 rush created by Perreault's neutral zone takeaway.