Recap: Ducks Roll to 4-1 Win Over Isles

The Ducks put together one of their most complete games of the season tonight on home ice, downing the New York Islanders 4-1 at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, Anaheim improved to 28-28-7 on the season and moved within seven points of the Western Conference's final Wild Card position.

Mason McTavish and Sam Colangelo led the Ducks offensively with two-point nights, including a goal each in the third period that put the game out of reach for New York. Drew Helleson also scored, helping Anaheim secure its sixth win in its last eight home games.

Pavel Mintyukov, Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Trevor Zegras and Isac Lundestrom collected assists, as Anaheim's offense now ranks seventh in the NHL since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Between the pipes, Lukas Dostal earned his career-high 19th win of the season with stops on 31-of-32 Islander attempts.

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo scored the lone goal for the Islanders, who fell to 29-27-7. Marcus Hogberg made 23 saves in his 50th career NHL appearance.

Anaheim's Trevor Zegras nearly put the home side ahead midway through the first with his latest lacrosse-style goal, picking up the puck on the blade of his stick below the goal line and attempting to wrap it around the post into the top of the net, but the shot hit Hogberg's shoulder and then the crossbar before bouncing wide. Zegras is one of two players in league history, along with Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov, to score three lacrosse-style goals, also known as "The Michigan."