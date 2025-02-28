Recap: Ducks Rally for Comeback Win over Canucks, Inch Closer to Playoff Picture

The Ducks dug out from a 2-0 hole to earn a thrilling comeback victory on home ice, tonight downing the division rival Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Honda Center.
With the win, Anaheim's seventh in its last 10 games (7-2-1), the Ducks improved to 26-25-7 on the season and moved within six points of the Canucks for the second and final Western Conference Wild Card position.
Ryan Strome and Troy Terry led Anaheim offensively with three-point nights, helping erase a two-goal deficit in a span of 13 minutes and secure Anaheim's sixth multi-goal comeback of the season. Frank Vatrano, Cutter Gauthier and Jackson LaCombe also scored, as the Ducks remained undefeated in regulation this season when scoring at least three goals. Mason McTavish tallied two assists, while Lukas Dostal earned his 17th win of the season with stops on 22-of-24 Vancouver shots.