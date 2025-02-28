Recap: Ducks Rally for Comeback Win over Canucks, Inch Closer to Playoff Picture

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 53

The Ducks dug out from a 2-0 hole to earn a thrilling comeback victory on home ice, tonight downing the division rival Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, Anaheim's seventh in its last 10 games (7-2-1), the Ducks improved to 26-25-7 on the season and moved within six points of the Canucks for the second and final Western Conference Wild Card position.

Ryan Strome and Troy Terry led Anaheim offensively with three-point nights, helping erase a two-goal deficit in a span of 13 minutes and secure Anaheim's sixth multi-goal comeback of the season. Frank Vatrano, Cutter Gauthier and Jackson LaCombe also scored, as the Ducks remained undefeated in regulation this season when scoring at least three goals. Mason McTavish tallied two assists, while Lukas Dostal earned his 17th win of the season with stops on 22-of-24 Vancouver shots.

Pius Suter and Tyler Myers scored for the Canucks, who fell to 27-21-11 in the fourth leg of a five-game road trip. Goaltender Arturs Silovs took the loss in net with 20 saves.

Vancouver claimed a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of goals both set up by the typically defensively-focused Myers.

The opening tally came seconds after the Canucks killed an early Ducks power play, as Myers skated down right wing and blasted a slapshot past Dostal to the glove side. Suter scored the second with less than four minutes to go before intermission, finishing a centering pass from Myers who had circled the Anaheim net below the goal line.

Myers, who briefly left Vancouver's game last night in LA after taking a shot to the neck, owns eight points in his last 12 outings and 20 points in 56 total appearances this season. One of the tallest players in the league at 6-foot-8, Myers is three goals shy of 100 for his NHL career.

The script would flip in the second period though, as Anaheim tied the game in a matter of four minutes on two perfectly placed shots.

Vatrano first put the Ducks on the board on a dart of a one-timer from the left faceoff circle, converting a setup feed from Strome before Silovs could adjust to the sudden scoring chance.

Frank Vatrano starts Ducks comeback with team-best 18th goal of season

Vatrano has found the scoresheet in three of his last four games and leads Ducks skaters with 18 goals in 57 games this season. The secondary helper pushed Terry's point streak to four games.

Gauthier would score off the rush a few shifts later, beating the Canucks defense wide on a pass from Lundestrom before lifting a snapshot over Silovs' glove, again from the left faceoff circle.

Cutter Gauthier ties the game with 12th career NHL goal

The goal was Gauthier's 12th of his initial NHL campaign, and his fourth in the last six games. Gauthier now ranks third among all league rookies in goals this season and tied for sixth in points.

Strome then gave Anaheim its first lead of the night with another well-placed shot off the rush, this one a bullet under the blocker after a deft short pass by McTavish created plenty of space for Strome in the high slot.

Ryan Strome ignites Honda Center crowd with go-ahead goal

Strome has scored in two of the last three games and now owns 33 points in 58 games on the season.

That 3-2 lead held until deep into the third period, when LaCombe delivered the dagger while the sides skated four-on-four. After a Canucks turnover in the offensive zone, and while captain Radko Gudas finished his check on Vancouver's Conor Garland, the Ducks raced ahead on an odd-man rush. The puck eventually found LaCombe on the right wing with enough space to curl to the high slot, where the young defenseman buried his wrister past Silovs to all but seal a crucial comeback win.

Jackson LaCombe buries insurance goal, seals Ducks win over Canucks

Terry hit the empty net with just over two minutes to play in regulation.

The Ducks conclude a two-game homestand Saturday night against Chicago.

News Feed

Ducks to Host Go Orange for Orangewood Night Saturday

Preview: Ducks Host Canucks Amidst Playoff Chase

Ducks Recall Colangelo from AHL San Diego, Place Fabbri on IR

Recap: Rough Third Period Sinks Ducks in 3-2 Loss to Sabres

Preview: Ducks Cap Northeast Road Trip Tonight in Buffalo

Ducks Acquire Goaltender Husso from Detroit

Zegras Suspended Three Games for Interference in Sunday's Game in Detroit

Recap: Ducks Fight Back to Extend Point Streak, Fall 5-4 in OT to Red Wings

Ducks Recall Dansk from AHL San Diego, Gibson Out Day-to-Day

Preview: Ducks Look to Extend Winning Streak Tonight in Detroit

Recap: Ducks Return from Break with Fourth Straight Win, Down Bruins 3-2 in OT

Preview: Ducks Back from 4 Nations Break, Battle Bruins Tonight in Boston

'They Believe in What They're Doing': Ducks Growth on Display as 4 Nations Break Begins

A Closer Look: Olen Zellweger

Recap: Ducks Keep it Rolling, Down Rival Kings in Shootout for Third Straight Win

Preview: Ducks Visit Rival Kings for Final Game Before 4 Nations Face-Off Break

Ducks Help Teach Nearly 13,000 Students the Science Behind Hockey at First Flight Field Trip

Recap: Gibson Guides Ducks to 2-1 Win in 500th Career Game