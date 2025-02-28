Recap: Ducks Rally for Comeback Win over Canucks, Inch Closer to Playoff Picture

Pius Suter and Tyler Myers scored for the Canucks, who fell to 27-21-11 in the fourth leg of a five-game road trip. Goaltender Arturs Silovs took the loss in net with 20 saves.

Vancouver claimed a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of goals both set up by the typically defensively-focused Myers.

The opening tally came seconds after the Canucks killed an early Ducks power play, as Myers skated down right wing and blasted a slapshot past Dostal to the glove side. Suter scored the second with less than four minutes to go before intermission, finishing a centering pass from Myers who had circled the Anaheim net below the goal line.

Myers, who briefly left Vancouver's game last night in LA after taking a shot to the neck, owns eight points in his last 12 outings and 20 points in 56 total appearances this season. One of the tallest players in the league at 6-foot-8, Myers is three goals shy of 100 for his NHL career.

The script would flip in the second period though, as Anaheim tied the game in a matter of four minutes on two perfectly placed shots.

Vatrano first put the Ducks on the board on a dart of a one-timer from the left faceoff circle, converting a setup feed from Strome before Silovs could adjust to the sudden scoring chance.