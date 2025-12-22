Ducks Battle Kraken in Pre-Christmas Division Clash

The top and bottom of the Pacific will do battle as Anaheim welcomes the Kraken to Honda Center (7 p.m. PT on Victory+ and KCOP-13)

2025-26_ADHC_SM_HOME_Gameday_TWT_1920x1080 23
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (21-13-2) look to go into the holidays on a high note as they face the Kraken (13-14-6) at home.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13. The Ducks will give away a special Nutquacker bobblehead to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.

Anaheim got back to its winning ways on Saturday with a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets. With the win, the Ducks regained the lead atop the Pacific Division.

"It was a great response," head coach Joel Quenneville said after bouncing back from Friday’s loss. "The start was the response we were hoping, and it put us in a really good spot. ... It was an important win in a lot of ways. We were asking for a response, and we got it."

Pavol Mintyukov had the go-ahead goal in the third period making it a league-leading fourth time this season the Ducks have scored a go-ahead goal in the final five minutes of regulation.

"That's what we needed. Just a strong game," Mintyukov said. "After that loss, that's what we needed. Everything (went better). (Against the Stars), we were not ready. Today we were more prepared."

The Kraken are currently last in the Pacific Division and have won two of their last six games, their most recent win coming on Saturday to the Sharks.

Chandler Stephenson leads the team in points (21) with 9 goals and 12 assists while Jordan Eberle is right behind him with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists).

These two teams last met in the Ducks’ season opener in October with the Kraken winning 3-1. H; however, the Ducks will be without Leo Carlsson tonight as he is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Quenneville said he expects Carlsson to return after the holiday break. He also said Dostal will start tonight for Anaheim.

