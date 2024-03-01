Recap: Ducks Rally for 6-4 Win Over Sharks

Adam Henrique had a three-point night as six different Ducks scored in a 6-4 victory over the rival San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 21-35-3 on the season and 13-15-2 on the road. The Ducks also completed a four-game season series with the Sharks earning seven of eight possible standings points (3-0-1).

Henrique, Ryan Strome, Alex Killorn and Jackson LaCombe led the Anaheim attack with multi-point outings while Brett Leason, Frank Vatrano, Leo Carlsson and Isac Lundestrom all scored in the win.

John Gibson earned his 13th win of the season in net with 24 saves. The veteran netminder is now seven victories shy of 200 for his NHL career and 13 short of Guy Hebert's franchise record (206).

Anthony Duclair scored twice for the Sharks, who fell to 15-38-5 on the season and 1-6-0 since the NHL All-Star Break. Mike Hoffman and William Eklund also scored. Kaapo Kahkonen made 24 saves.

Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler left the game 21 seconds into the first period, and did not return, after taking a puck to the face.

Despite both teams missing their best offensive players to injury, Anaheim's Troy Terry and San Jose's Tomas Hertl, the night looked like a shootout from the jump, with three goals scored in the first five minutes.

Duclair gave the Sharks a brief lead at the 2:47 mark, beating Gibson with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle.

Acquired from Florida last July, Duclair ranks third among team leaders in goals (13) and fifth in points this season. The 28-year-old winger, now with his seventh NHL team, has scored 12 goals in 20 career games against the Ducks - his most against any NHL opponent.

Anaheim answered on the very next shift though, with Killorn finding Carlsson on a backdoor pass off the rush.