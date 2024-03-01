Recap: Ducks Rally for 6-4 Win Over Sharks

Final 48
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Adam Henrique had a three-point night as six different Ducks scored in a 6-4 victory over the rival San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 21-35-3 on the season and 13-15-2 on the road. The Ducks also completed a four-game season series with the Sharks earning seven of eight possible standings points (3-0-1). 

Henrique, Ryan Strome, Alex Killorn and Jackson LaCombe led the Anaheim attack with multi-point outings while Brett Leason, Frank Vatrano, Leo Carlsson and Isac Lundestrom all scored in the win. 

John Gibson earned his 13th win of the season in net with 24 saves. The veteran netminder is now seven victories shy of 200 for his NHL career and 13 short of Guy Hebert's franchise record (206).

Anthony Duclair scored twice for the Sharks, who fell to 15-38-5 on the season and 1-6-0 since the NHL All-Star Break. Mike Hoffman and William Eklund also scored. Kaapo Kahkonen made 24 saves.

Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler left the game 21 seconds into the first period, and did not return, after taking a puck to the face. 

Despite both teams missing their best offensive players to injury, Anaheim's Troy Terry and San Jose's Tomas Hertl, the night looked like a shootout from the jump, with three goals scored in the first five minutes.

Duclair gave the Sharks a brief lead at the 2:47 mark, beating Gibson with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle. 

Acquired from Florida last July, Duclair ranks third among team leaders in goals (13) and fifth in points this season. The 28-year-old winger, now with his seventh NHL team, has scored 12 goals in 20 career games against the Ducks - his most against any NHL opponent.

Anaheim answered on the very next shift though, with Killorn finding Carlsson on a backdoor pass off the rush.

Carlsson converts backdoor pass from Killorn

Carlsson has 23 points in his first 40 NHL games and registered a point in each of the four matchups against San Jose this season. 

Henrique has registered assists in three straight games and points in four of his last five. With a goal and two helpers on the night, the seventh-year Duck is now one point shy of matching Scott Niedermayer (260) for tenth-most in franchise history. He ranks third among team leaders in assists and scoring this season, and second in goals.

Leason then gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead with a shorthanded goal 90 seconds later. The big winger grabbed a loose puck in the defensive end and turned up ice, weaving his way through the San Jose defense and solving Kahkonen with the first of two straight goals through the netminder's five-hole.

Leason scores shorthanded off the rush

Skating on Anaheim's second line in Terry's absence, Leason has three points in his last two games. 

Mintyukov's assist was his 21st of the year, tied with New Jersey's Luke Hughes for second among rookie defenseman.

Killorn would double the Anaheim advantage early in the second period, as the Ducks again targeted Kahkonen's five-hole off the rush.

Killorn nets eighth goal as a Duck

Lindstrom grabbed an assist on the goal for his second point as a Duck. Claimed on waivers from Montreal in January, the defenseman has a +8 rating in 11 games with Anaheim.

The multi-point night was Killorn's 89th in the NHL and his sixth as a Duck.

The seesaw battle was just getting started though, as it briefly appeared the Sharks had gotten right back in the game with a pair of power-play goals five minutes apart, a pinball tally from Hoffman and a rebound finish by Eklund in tight.

But once again the Ducks would respond with a couple quick ones of their own, also connecting twice on back-to-back power plays.

Vatrano scored first on a fortunate bounce for the visitors, a rebound off Kahkonen's pad and defenseman Mario Ferraro's skate that kicked into the net.

Vatrano's rebound hits defender, bounces in

Vatrano has 11 power-play goals this season, tied with David Pastrnak, Chris Kreider and Mikko Rantanen for 11th in the NHL. Named an All-Star for the first time this year, Vatrano has set career highs in points, goals, assists and power-play goals.

Henrique then made it 5-3 after two periods with a deft deflection of LaCombe's point shot in the low slot.

ANA@SJS: Henrique scores goal against Kaapo Kahkonen

Henrique's three-point night made him the third Duck to reach 40 points this season.

LaCombe and Strome each assisted on both power-play goals. LaCombe's were his 10th and 11th career NHL points. The rookie blueliner collected four points in four games against the Sharks this season.

A third power-play goal for San Jose again brought the home side back within one halfway through the third, but Lundestrom would seal Anaheim's win with an empty-netter in the final minute.

The Ducks open a five-game homestand Friday against New Jersey.

