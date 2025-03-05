Recap: Ducks Offense Drills Oilers in 6-2 Road Win

The Ducks rode a dominant first period to a big road win over a division rival, tonight downing the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 at Rogers Place.

With the win, Anaheim's eighth in the last 11 games, the Ducks improved to 27-26-7 on the season and remained six points behind the Calgary Flames, tonight victorious in Philadelphia, for the final Western Conference Wild Card berth.

Mason McTavish scored twice for Anaheim, part of a four-goal response to an early Edmonton lead.

Sam Colangelo, Ryan Strome and Alex Killorn also scored, while Jackson LaCombe and Cutter Gauthier each posted three assists for the first time in their young NHL careers.

Lukas Dostal earned his 18th win of the season with stops on 33-of-35 Oilers shots. The Ducks have now earned points in eight of Dostal's last nine appearances.

Edmonton's MVP duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each scored in the loss, which dropped the Oilers to 35-22-4 on the season. Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner combined for 20 saves.

Edmonton claimed an ultimately short-lived early lead with a power-play goal midway through the first period, a one-timer from McDavid to Draisaitl in the right faceoff circle.

Draisaitl's goal was the 392nd of his 11-year NHL career, tying Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier for the fourth-most in franchise history.

But the following 10 minutes would be all Ducks, as Anaheim took full control of the game with a sudden offensive explosion - chasing Pickard from the net and forcing Edmonton's star-studded attack to play from behind.

The tying tally came after a strong forechecking effort by Trevor Zegras and Alex Killorn, freeing space for Carlsson alone in the slot for a wrister by Pickard to the glove side.

Leo Carlsson scores his 14th goal of the season, ties the game in Edmonton

Carlsson has scored five goals in six games since representing Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Anaheim is now 8-4-1 on the season when he scores.

McTavish then put the Ducks ahead two shifts later with a sharp-angle attempt from left wing, shooting through the crashing Colangelo and under Pickard's left arm.

Mason McTavish scores off the rush, puts Ducks ahead 2-1

The two-goal night gave McTavish six points in his last five games, and 16 goals in 54 appearances this season.

LaCombe's three-assist performance extended his scoring streak to a career-best six games. The 24-year-old, quickly becoming Anaheim's regular ice-time leader, paces team defensemen in points, goals and assists on the season.

The 2-1 advantage held until the final two minutes of the first period, when the Ducks turned a good start into a great one with goals 12 seconds apart - the fastest pair of goals the Ducks have scored all season.

The first came off a faceoff deep in the Oilers zone, as LaCombe's point shot through traffic hit Colangelo in the slot and floated past Pickard.

Sam Colangelo nets third career NHL goal

With the goal, his third career NHL tally, and an assist on the night, Colangelo recorded his first career multi-point game. At the time of his recall, the 23-year-old rookie led all San Diego Gulls (AHL) skaters in goals with 19 in 38 games.

McTavish then extended the lead to three immediately after the subsequent center-ice faceoff, taking advantage of an Edmonton defensive zone breakdown on a centering pass from Colangelo behind the net.

Mason McTavish converts centering pass from Sam Colangelo

Gauthier earned assists on each of Anaheim's final three goals of the opening frame, becoming the fourth rookie in club history with a three-point period. Gauthier, now with six points in his last five games, ranks sixth among NHL rookie in scoring this season.

Strome made it 5-1 Ducks with the only goal of the middle frame, finsihing a terrific centering pass from LaCombe driving wide down left wing.

Ryan Strome scores off a setup pass from Jackson LaCombe

Strome, who played 100 games as an Oiler across two seasons, has collected five points in his last three games and ranks second among team leaders in points on the season. Strome now sits just 25 points shy of 500 for his NHL career.

Both sides would trade goals in thethird period, with McDavid answering Killorn's breakaway goal with a power-play marker moments later, but Edmonton would get no closer than four as Anaheim cruised to a key road victory.

Alex Killorn extends Ducks lead with breakaway goal

The Ducks conclude a two-game road trip Wednesday in Vancouver.

