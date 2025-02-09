Recap: Ducks Keep it Rolling, Down Rival Kings in Shootout for Third Straight Win

The Ducks hit the 4 Nations Face-Off break with a thrilling win over their archrivals, tonight downing the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in a shootout at Crypto.com Arena.

With the win, Anaheim's sixth in its last seven games (6-1-0), the Ducks improved to 24-24-6 on the season.

Brian Dumoulin scored his first goal as a Duck in the victory, breaking a scoreless tie in the third period. Jacob Trouba and Leo Carlsson added assists. Lukas Dostal earned his 15th win of the season, and his fourth in as many starts with stops on 43-of-44 LA shots and both shootout attempts. Carlsson and Trevor Zegras each scored in the shootout.

Adrian Kempe scored the lone goal for the Kings, who saw their three-game winning streak halted while falling to 29-18-6 on the season. The regulation loss was just LA's fourth in 22 games on home ice. Veteran goaltender David Rittich made 24 saves.

After a scoreless opening frame, Anaheim nearly claimed a 1-0 lead early in the second period amidst a well-executed power play. The Ducks debuted a new look unit on the man advantage, a rare grouping of five forwards and no defensemen, and had close calls on one-timers by Mason McTavish and Trevor Zegras, but the former's bid was ruined by a shattered stick while the latter saw his shot from the point ring the crossbar behind Rittich.

Brian Dumoulin breaks a third-period tie in the Freeway Face-Off

Instead the night's first goal would come midway through the third, rewarding Anaheim for consecutive successful penalty kills as Dumoulin ripped a snapshot from the high slot over Rittich's glove with a delayed call awaiting Los Angeles.

The goal was Dumoulin's first of the season, and his 13th point in 54 games. Carlsson has collected three assists in his last three games and is now two points shy of 50 for his NHL career.

Kempe tied the game for LA with less than three minutes to go in regulation, splitting the Anaheim defense and beating Dostal with a backhanded bid from down low.

The 28-year-old Kempe owns 17 goals in 36 career matchups against Anaheim, his most against any NHL opponent. Kempe leads the Kings with 25 goals and 46 points this season.

Both sides would trade chances in overtime, with Anaheim's Cutter Gauthier and LA's Kevin Fiala both nearly finding the decisive goal, but no one would connect until the shootout - when Zegras and Carlsson each struck with moves to the forehand from in tight on Rittich.

The Ducks return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break on Friday, Feb. 22 at Boston.

