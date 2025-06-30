Ducks Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

The Ducks announced the club's roster for its 2025 Development Camp that will take place Monday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 2 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif.

The full roster of 30 players, including 16 forwards, nine defensemen and five goaltenders, is shown below.

Anaheim’s Development Camp will feature 25 Anaheim draft selections, including 2025 first-round pick Roger McQueen (10th overall), and 2024 first-round picks Beckett Sennecke (third overall) and Stian Solberg (23rd overall). The roster will also include the nine additional Anaheim selections from the 2025 NHL Draft, including second-round picks Eric Nilson (45th overall) and Lasse Boelius (60th overall).

The camp roster will also feature goaltender Damian Clara, who was named to host nation Italy’s first six preliminary 2026 Olympic roster, which will be the country’s first Olympic appearance since hosting the 2006 Olympics in Turin. Clara was the first-ever player from Italy to be drafted by an NHL team when the Ducks selected him in the second round (60th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Please note, the majority of the camp itinerary from June 30-July 2 consists of off-ice workouts, and skating and skills development on the ice (no traditional practices or scrimmages). Development Camp is open to the public and free of charge.

Below is a list of player groups for Monday, June 30:

Group 1: Roger McQueen, Eric Nilson, Lasse Boelius, Noah Read, Drew Schock

Group 2: Elijah Neuenschwander, Alexis Mathieu, Emile Guite, Anthony Allain-Samake, Brady Turko

Group 3: Michael McIvor, Austin Burnevik, Will Francis, Konnor Smith, Ethan Procyszyn

Group 4: Tarin Smith, Stian Solberg, Darels Uljanskis, Michael Callow, Damian Clara

Group 5: Beckett Sennecke, Vyacheslav Buteyets, Alexandre Blais, Lucas Pettersson, Kyle Kukkonen

Group 6: Tim Washe, Maxim Masse, Tomas Suchanek, Gavin Morrissey, Herman Traff