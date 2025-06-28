Ducks Acquire Mrazek, Second and Fourth Round Picks From Detroit for Gibson 

The Ducks have acquired goaltender Petr Mrázek, a 2027 second round and 2026 fourth round selection from the Detroit Red Wings for goaltender John Gibson.

“We want to thank John for his time with our organization and being an integral part of the Ducks for more than a decade,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “It became clear John wanted a new opportunity, and after many discussions with him we felt now was the right time to make this move. John and his family became a major part of the community and their dedication to Orange County will leave a lasting impact. We wish John and his family all the best in their next chapter.”

Mrázek, 33 (2/14/92), has compiled a 180-176-40 record with 26 shutouts, a 2.85 goals-against average (GAA) and .906 save percentage (SV%) in 428 career NHL games (397 starts) with Detroit (2012-18 & 2024-25), Chicago (2022-25), Toronto (2021-22), Carolina (2018-21) and Philadelphia (2017-18). He split the 2024-25 seasons between Chicago and Detroit, posting a 12-21-2 mark with one shutout.

Originally selected by Detroit in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Mrázek has also appeared in 29 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, posting a 12-15 record with five shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and .911 SV% while helping Carolina reach the 2019 Eastern Conference Final.

The 6-2, 188-pound goaltender set single-season career bests in wins (27-16-6), GAA (2.33) and SV% (.921) in 2015-16 with Detroit. Mrázek also earned a 55-28-4 record with seven shutouts, a 2.23 GAA and.920 SV% in 89 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Grand Rapids, Chicago and Toronto. He led Grand Rapids to a Calder Cup championship in 2013.

A native of Ostrava, Czechia, Mrázek has represented Czechia at three World Championships (2012, 2017, 2024), including a gold medal at the 2024 tournament with current Ducks Lukas Dostal and Radko Gudas. He also appeared at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, 2012 World Junior Championship (bronze medal, named the tournament’s best goaltender) and 2009 U-18 World Championship.

Gibson, 31 (7/14/93), appeared in 506 career NHL games with Anaheim from 2014-25, posting a 204-217-63 record with 24 shutouts, a 2.89 GAA and .910 SV%. After making his NHL debut at the end of the 2013-14 season (12 NHL seasons), Gibson led all-time Ducks goaltenders in appearances, starts (494), saves (14,034), was second in wins and third in shutouts.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (39th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Gibson went 11-11-2 in 29 appearances in 2024-25, posting a 2.77 GAA and .912 SV%. The 6-2, 210-pound goaltender combined with Frederik Andersen to win the first William M. Jennings Trophy in franchise history (192 goals against) and represented Anaheim at three NHL All-Star Games (2015-16, 2017-18, 2021-22).

A native of Pittsburgh, Penn., Gibson represented Team USA at the 2013 World Championship (bronze), 2013 World Junior Championship (gold, tournament MVP), 2012 World Junior Championship and 2011 U-18 World Championship (gold). He also played for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.