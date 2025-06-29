Ducks Sign Goaltender Husso to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed goaltender Ville Husso to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 NHL season.

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 71-46-19 record with seven shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 145 career NHL games (138 starts) with Anaheim (2024-25), Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22).

Acquired from Detroit for future considerations on Feb. 24, 2025, Husso went 1-1-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .925 SV% in four appearances (three starts) with Anaheim in 2024-25. He combined for 13 appearances between Anaheim and Detroit last season, posting a 2-6-3 record. Husso spent the majority of 2024-25 in the American Hockey League (AHL) with San Diego and Grand Rapids. He posted a 15-6-0 record with a 2.64 GAA, .910 SV% and four shutouts in 22 contests, including a 7-2-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and .907 SV% in nine games with the Gulls.

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender is 66-60-16 with 15 shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and .909 SV% in 152 career AHL games with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago. Husso was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

Originally selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (94th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Husso spent three seasons with HIFK of Finland’s Liiga from 2013-16, posting a 60-33-21 record with 10 shutouts in 121 appearances. He was named the Urpo Ylonen Award winner as the league’s top goaltender and to Liiga’s All-Star Team in 2015-16 after posting a 25-8-6 mark in 38 games while leading the league in wins, GAA (1.91) and SV% (.927).

A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso has represented his country at numerous international tournaments, including back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2014 and 2015, winning a gold medal at the 2014 tournament. He helped Finland to bronze at the 2013 U-18 World Championship and appeared at the 2018 World Championship.