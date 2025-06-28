Ducks Select Nine Players on Day 2 of NHL Draft

The Ducks selected nine players in Rounds 2-7 of the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles at Peacock Theater today. In addition to last night’s first-round selection of Roger McQueen at 10th overall, the club selected center Eric Nilson (second round, 45th overall), defenseman Lasse Boelius (second round, 60th overall), center Noah Read (third round, 72nd overall), defenseman Drew Schock (fourth round, 101st overall), goaltender Elijah Neuenschwander (fourth round, 104th overall), defenseman Alexis Mathieu (fifth round, 136th overall), left wing Emile Guite (fifth round 159th overall), defenseman Anthony Allain-Samake (sixth round, 168th overall) and forward Brady Turko (seventh round, 200th overall).

“We are ecstatic with our 2025 NHL Draft selections and how the picks transpired,” said Ducks Assistant General Manager Martin Madden. “We added a lot of competitive, skilled and highly intelligent players that will add to our great group of young prospects.”

Nilson, 18 (5/11/07), recorded 12-26=38 points with a +22 rating in 37 games with Djurgarden Jr. of Sweden's junior league in 2024-25. He finished the season tied for 10th in scoring among league players 17-or-younger. Nilson also made his professional debut, recording one assist in four Hockey Allsvenskan contests (Sweden's second division).

The 6-0, 165-pound forward helped Sweden earn a silver medal at the 2025 U-18 World Championship, scoring 2-3=5 points with a +5 rating in seven tournament games. He also earned bronze medals at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey and Challenge and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he was one of five Swedish players to score at least three goals in the tournament. Nilson will represent Michigan State (Big Ten) in 2025-26.

A Swedish native born in Calgary, Alberta native, his father, Marcus Nilson, who was selected by Florida in the first round (20th overall) of the 1996 NHL Draft. He recorded 67-101=168 points in 521 games with Florida and the Calgary Flames from 1998-2008, helping the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final. Nilson's sister, Alice, also played hockey in Sweden’s second division.

Boelius, 18 (3/16/07), recorded 4-14=18 points in 24 games Assat of Finland's top junior league during the 2024-25 season. He also made his professional debut for Assat in Finland’s Ligga, earning two assists in seven contests (0-2=2). The 6-1, 190-pound defenseman spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with Assat's junior team, recording 1-13=14 points in 35 games, before helping his team win the championship, with his 2-5=7 points tied for third among all league defensemen in the postseason.

A native of Pori, Finland, Boelius represented his country at numerous international tournaments, including the 2025 U-18 World Championship, scoring 1-5=6 points in five tournament games. He also appeared at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge. His brother, Eemeli, also played professionally in Finland's third Division.

Read, 18 (1/6/07), scored 10-16=26 points and a +10 rating in 45 games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2024-25. He helped London win the 2025 Memorial Cup and an OHL championship, scoring 4-2=6 points with a +3 rating in 17 OHL Playoff contests. The 6-0, 179-pound native of St. Catharines, Ontario scored 12-26=38 points in 48 games with the St. Catharines Falcons of the GOJHL during the 2023-24 season.

Schock, 18 (2/7/07), recorded 9-28=37 points in 66 games with United States National Team Development Program’s U-18 club this season. The 6-0, 179-pound defenseman represented the USNTDP U-17 team in 2023-24, collecting 3-15=18 points in 54 contests. Schock will represent the University of Michigan (Big Ten) in 2025-26.

A native of Green Bay, Wisc., Schock has helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2025 U-18 World Championship, scoring 2-5=7 points with a +5 rating and was named to the tournament All-Star Team. He also earned silver at the 2024 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Neuenschwander, 18 (10/17/06) spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with HC Fribourg-Gotteron of Switzerland’s junior hockey league where he posted an 11-5-0 record with a 2.24 goals-against average (GAA). He appeared in nine games with the EHC Chur in the SL, Switzerland's second division, posting a 6-2-1 record with 2.67 GAA and .909 SV%. He led all goaltenders 17-or-younger in wins and games played in the Swiss League.

The 6-4, 198-pound netminder represented his country at the 2025 World Junior Championship where he appeared in three games, posting a .817 SV% and 5.17 GAA. He also represented Switzerladn at the 2024 U-18 World Championship.

A native of Biel-Bienne, Switzerland, his younger brother, Jonah, represented EHC Biel-Bienne of the Swiss National League (Switzerland’s top division) in 2024-25, as well as the Switzerland Under-20 and Under-18 national teams.

Mathieu, 18 (5/25/07) recorded 3-3=6 points with 88 penalty minutes (PIM) in 59 games with Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL in 2024-25. The 6-3, 201-pound defenseman also earned three assists with a +4 rating in 11 QMJHL Playoff contests in 2025. A native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Mathieu has registered 4-5=9 points and 120 PIM in 98 career QMJHL contests after he tallied 1-2=3 points in 39 outings with the Drakkar in 2023-24.

Guite, 18 (5/31/07) recorded 16-14=30 points with a +7 rating in 59 games with Chicoutimi of the QMJHL in 2024-25. He also tallied 1-3=4 points in 11 QMJHL Playoff contests. The 6-2, 179-pound forward has registered 41-46=87 in 120 career QMJHL contests.

A native of Chambly, Guite helped his home country win gold at the 2024 World U-17 Hockey Championship, tallying 7-3=10 points in eight tournament contests. He also recorded 3-4=7 points in five contests to help Canada U-18 win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Allain-Samake, 17 (9/10/07) tallied 14 assists in 61 games with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL in 2024-25. The 6-2, 183-pound defenseman also earned one assist in five USHL playoff contests in 2025. A native of Gatineau, Quebec, Allain-Samake tallied seven assists in 47 games with the New jersey Rockets of the NCDC in 2023-24.

Turko, 17 (9/12/07) recorded 7-19=26 points with a +11 rating in 68 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL in 2024-25. The 6-0, 168-pound forward also earned one assist in five WHL Playoff contests. A native of McCreary, Manitoba, Turko has registered 8-21=29 points in 75 career WHL contests.