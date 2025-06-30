Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Free Agents

GettyImages-2207530961 (1)

The Ducks have extended qualifying offers to eight of the club’s pending restricted free agents:

  • Judd Caulfield – Right Wing
  • Calle Clang – Goaltender
  • Sam Colangelo – Right Wing
  • Lukas Dostal – Goaltender
  • Drew Helleson – Defenseman
  • Mason McTavish – Center
  • Jan Mysak – Center
  • Tim Washe – Center

The Ducks did not tender qualifying offers to the following three players who will become unrestricted free agents tomorrow, July 1:

  • Brett Leason – Right Wing
  • Josh Lopina – Center
  • Isac Lundestrom – Center

News Feed

Ducks Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Ducks Sign Goaltender Husso to Two-Year Contract Extension

Ducks Select Nine Players on Day 2 of NHL Draft

Ducks GM Verbeek Comments on the Gibson Trade

Ducks Acquire Mrazek, Second and Fourth Round Picks From Detroit for Gibson 

Ducks GM Verbeek Discusses the McQueen Selection and What's in Store

Ducks Select Center McQueen 10th Overall in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Ducks Assistant GM Martin Madden Discusses the Upcoming Draft

Ducks Announce 2025 Development Camp Details

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek Discusses the Trade and What's Ahead for Anaheim

Ducks Acquire Poehling, Second-Round and Fourth-Round Picks from Philadelphia for Zegras

Ducks Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

Ducks Sign Nesterenko to Two-Year Contract Extension

Three Ducks Named to Preliminary 2026 Olympics Rosters

Ducks Sign Pettersson to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

New Duck Kreider Discusses the Trade to Anaheim

Gauthier Named to 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

Ducks Acquire Kreider, 2025 Fourth-Round Pick from Rangers