Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Free Agents

The Ducks have extended qualifying offers to eight of the club’s pending restricted free agents:

Judd Caulfield – Right Wing

Calle Clang – Goaltender

Sam Colangelo – Right Wing

Lukas Dostal – Goaltender

Drew Helleson – Defenseman

Mason McTavish – Center

Jan Mysak – Center

Tim Washe – Center

The Ducks did not tender qualifying offers to the following three players who will become unrestricted free agents tomorrow, July 1: