Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Free Agents

The Ducks have extended qualifying offers to eight of the club’s pending restricted free agents:
- Judd Caulfield – Right Wing
- Calle Clang – Goaltender
- Sam Colangelo – Right Wing
- Lukas Dostal – Goaltender
- Drew Helleson – Defenseman
- Mason McTavish – Center
- Jan Mysak – Center
- Tim Washe – Center
The Ducks did not tender qualifying offers to the following three players who will become unrestricted free agents tomorrow, July 1:
- Brett Leason – Right Wing
- Josh Lopina – Center
- Isac Lundestrom – Center