Ducks 2025-26 Schedule Announced

The NHL today announced the complete Ducks 2025-26 regular season schedule presented by Ticketmaster. The Ducks will begin the regular season with two games on the road starting Thursday, Oct. 9 (7 p.m.) vs. the Seattle Kraken followed by a matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Oct. 11 (7 p.m.). The club’s home opener is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 14 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m.).

The Ducks will again host all 31 NHL opponents at Honda Center as part of their 2025-26 home schedule. The club will play 26 games within the Pacific Division, 24 games versus Central Division opponents and 32 against the Eastern Conference. Anaheim will have 20 home weekend dates, including eight Friday games, four Saturday games and eight Sunday contests. The Ducks will host its second-longest homestand in club history, a nine-game stretch from Feb. 1 – March 8.

The four-game Freeway Faceoff against the Los Angeles Kings begins Friday, Nov. 28 at Honda Center (1 p.m.) for Anaheim’s annual day-after-Thanksgiving game. The club will visit Crypto.com Arena Saturday, Dec. 27 (7 p.m.) and Friday, Jan. 16 (7:30 p.m.). The rivalry will return to Honda Center for its finale on Saturday, Jan. 17 (7 p.m.).

Additional highlights include appearances from the Detroit Red Wings (Oct. 31), Boston Bruins (Nov. 19), Washington Capitals (Dec. 5), Chicago Blackhawks (Dec. 7), New York Rangers (Jan. 19), Edmonton Oilers (Feb. 25), Montreal Canadiens (March 6) and Toronto Maple Leafs (March 30). The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will visit Orange County on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The league’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 6-24, when the world’s top NHL players will gather in Milan and Cortina for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Individual regular season and preseason tickets for all Ducks games at Honda Center will go on sale later this summer. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season presented by UCI Health are priced at less than $25 per game. Membership benefits include a future game exchange program, discounts on concessions and merchandise, interest-free payment plans and the best locations. Fans can learn more about memberships by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/OAMemberships or calling 1-877-WILD-WING.

Those interested in Ducks 2025-26 ticket plans can request more information here.

Below is the Ducks’ 2025-26 season schedule. Ducks Stream, the club’s 24/7 free audio streaming network and the most comprehensive team-focused coverage of the NHL, will carry all 82 games. Anaheim’s local and national television schedules will be released at a later date.