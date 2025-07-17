Ducks Sign Dostal to Five-Year Contract

The Ducks have signed goaltender Lukas Dostal to a five-year contract through the 2029-30 NHL season.

“Lukas has proven he is a No. 1 goaltender and we are so pleased to get this deal done,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “He is just entering the prime of his career with his best hockey ahead of him.”

Dostal, 25 (6/22/00), posted a 23-23-7 record with one shutout, a 3.10 goals-against average (GAA) and .903 save percentage (SV%) in 54 appearances in 2024-25 (49 starts). He set single-season career bests in wins, appearances, starts, saves (1,467) and minutes (3057:39). Among NHL goalies, Dostal led in games with 40 or more saves (5), ranked fourth in high danger saves (350) and was seventh in saves. He was also one of two NHL goalies 24-and-under in 2024-25 to record 20 or more wins (also Dustin Wolf, Calgary). Dostal became the seventh Anaheim goaltender to reach 20 wins in a season, the third youngest in club history at the time of his 20th win (24 years, 265 days).

The 6-2, 190-pound goaltender is 42-58-13 with two shutouts, a 3.29 GAA and .902 SV% in 121 career NHL appearances with Anaheim (107 starts). Dostal ranks sixth among all-time Anaheim goaltenders in appearances, starts, is seventh in wins and fifth in saves (3,358). Dostal set numerous franchise records by a rookie goaltender in 2023-24, including appearances (44), starts (38), saves (1,181), shots faced (1,310) and minutes (2,322:49).

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Dostal posted a 44-44-4 record in 98 career American Hockey League games with San Diego, including five shutouts, a 2.80 GAA and .915 SV%. In 2022-23, Dostal scored the first goaltender goal in organization history (NHL or AHL) with the Gulls, March 2, 2022 at Colorado, the 16th goaltender in AHL history to score a goal (17th including playoffs), while also stopping 51 shots in the win. He was also named co-Most Valuable Player at the 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge in Laval, Quebec.

Dostal went 41-13-8 with five shutouts, a 1.76 GAA and .929 SV% in 64 appearances with Ilves of Finland’s Liiga from 2018-21. In 2019-20, he was named Liiga Best Goaltender (Urpo Ylonen Award) after posting a 27-8-6 record in 43 games.

The Brno, Czechia native was named one of Czechia’s first six players to the country’s preliminary Olympics roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano and Cortina (Milan, Italy). Dostal helped Czechia to a gold medal and was named Best Goaltender and to the Media All-Star Team at the 2024 World Championship, posting a 6-2-0 record with three shutouts, a 1.58 GAA and .939 SV%. He has represented Czechia at numerous international tournaments, including the 2022 World Championship (1-0-0), two World Junior Championships (2019 and 2020), 2018 U-18 World Championship and 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (silver medal).