Ducks Announce 2025 Development Camp Details

The Ducks today announced the club's annual prospect Development Camp will take place Monday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 2 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif.

Anaheim’s 2025 Development Camp roster will be released at a later date with the roster featuring recent Ducks draft selections, including prospects selected in this week’s 2025 NHL Draft.

The three-day Development Camp will feature Ducks prospects participating in on-ice skating and skills, off-ice strength and conditioning and leadership development sessions conducted by the organization’s coaches (both Anaheim and San Diego Gulls) and player development staff.

All Ducks prospects at camp will receive a personally tailored nutritional recommendation and be tested for strength thresholds, range of movement and aerobic capacity. Away from the rink, players will participate in a community event with Makapo Aquatics Project in Newport Beach and also attend a cooking workshop to learn about nutrition and how to prepare healthy, performance-boosting meals. Makapo Aquatics Project is an Orange County nonprofit committed to championing active lifestyles through inclusive outrigger paddling programs designed for people with diverse abilities, their family and their friends.

Please note, the majority of the camp itinerary from June 30-July 2 consists of off-ice workouts, and skating and skills development on the ice (no traditional practices or scrimmages). Development Camp is open to the public and free of charge. Below is a schedule of on-ice initiatives:

Monday, June 30

Group on-ice testing: 11:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Group 1: 9:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Group 2: 11:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2

Group 2: 9:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Group 1: 11:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.