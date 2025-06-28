Ducks Select Center McQueen 10th Overall in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

The Ducks have selected center Roger McQueen 10th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. The selection was made in Los Angeles at Peacock Theater by Joshua Jackson (Charlie Conway) and Marguerite Moreau (Connie Moreau) who starred in The Mighty Ducks films. Anaheim holds nine additional selections in Rounds 2-7 of the 2025 NHL Draft, to be held tomorrow, Saturday, June 28 beginning at 9 a.m. PT (NHL Network and ESPN+).

McQueen, 18 (10/2/06), scored 10-10=20 points with 40 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +8 rating in 17 Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2024-25. He missed 51 games last season due to injury, while recording a point in 71% of the contests he did play and led Brandon in points per game (1.18). He also earned one assist in three WHL Playoff games after returning from injury.

The 6-5, 198-pound forward earned 21-30-51 points in 53 games in 2023-24, ranking second among Brandon leaders in points per game (.96) while pacing the Wheat Kings in power-play points (7-8=15). He also led Brandon in goals (4) and co-led in points (4-1=5) in four 2024 WHL Playoff games. In 2022-23, he led all Brandon rookies in points (4-10=14) in 55 WHL games. McQueen has registered 35-51=86 points and 116 PIM in 127 career WHL games with Brandon.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native helped Canada to gold medals at the 2024 U-18 World Championship and 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He scored 4-3=7 points in five tournament games at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also represented his country at the 2022 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, leading Canada with 4-4=8 points in six contests while serving as an alternate captain.