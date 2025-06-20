Ducks Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

The Ducks today announced the club’s 2025 preseason schedule, which includes seven exhibition contests all in the state of California prior to the start of the club’s 2025-26 regular season campaign.

The Ducks will host three home games at Honda Center and participate in four road contests. Anaheim’s three home games include Monday, Sept. 22 vs. the Utah Mammoth (7 p.m.), Wednesday, Sept. 24 vs. the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m.) and Monday, Sept. 29 vs. the San Jose Sharks (7 p.m.).

The Ducks will participate in two neutral-site games including Sunday, Sept. 21 against Los Angeles at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. (3 p.m.) in addition to Saturday, Sept. 27 against the Kings at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. Anaheim will also visit San Jose at SAP Center on Wednesday, Oct. 1 (7 p.m.) and Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, Oct. 4 (1 p.m.).

Tickets for all three exhibition games are included for Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships in 2025-26, starting as low as $25 per game. Fans have the opportunity to explore the best available season seats to purchase 2025-26 Orange Alliance Memberships and the benefits of being a member. Fans can learn more about memberships by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/OAMemberships or calling 1-877-WILD-WING. Individual tickets for Anaheim’s 2025 preseason home games will go on sale later this summer.

Below is Anaheim’s complete 2025 preseason schedule (all times PT):