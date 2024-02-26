Recap: Ducks Falter in Third Period, Lose 4-2 to Preds

Isac Lundestrom and Brett Leason scored but the Ducks could not complete a season sweep of the Nashville Predators tonight in a 4-2 loss at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The setback dropped Anaheim to 20-34-3 on the season and 2-5-1 since returning from the NHL All-Star Break earlier this month.

Lundestrom and Leason scored for Anaheim, wth the latter briefly cutting the home side's deficit to one with just over two minutes to play in regulation. Max Jones and Brett Leason and Mason McTavish tallied assists. Lukas Dostal made 25 saves.

Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, Michael McCarron and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Preds, who completed a perfect five-game western road trip and improved to 32-25-2 on the season. Kevin Lankinen earned the win between the pipes, his eighth of the season, with stops on 30-of-32 Anaheim attempts.

Nashville claimed the night's first lead exactly one minute into the middle frame, with Josi beating Dostal over the glove on a one-timer from the point.

The Nashville captain Josi has points in four of his last five games and is now tied for fifth among NHL defensemen in scoring (54 points) this season.

Anaheim would answer midway through the period on a remarkable setup pass by Jones. With the Ducks trying to gain the blue line along the left wing wall, Jones turned his back to the defense and then a no-look backhanded pass to the middle of the ice, connecting with a sprinting Lundestrom for a breakaway that the centerman deposited past Lankinen to level the score.