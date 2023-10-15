News Feed

Preview: Ducks Take on Defending Champ Golden Knights Tonight in Season Opener

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

Ducks Claim Johnston on Waivers from New York

Recap: Ducks Fall 7-1 to 'Yotes in Preseason Finale

Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes

'I Love this Team': Drysdale Happy to Be Back Home at Ducks Camp

Ducks Launch We Play Her Way Hockey Initiative

Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes

Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule

Ducks Agree to Terms with Drysdale on Three-Year Contract

Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes for Final Preseason Home Game

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players

Ducks Announce 30th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend Schedule

Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Kings in 4-1 Preseason Loss

'Happy to be Back': Zegras Returns to Action at Ducks Training Camp

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club

Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason

Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract

Recap: Ducks Fall 4-1 in Season Opening Loss at Vegas

By Matt Weller
Mason McTavish scored Anaheim's first goal of the season, but the Ducks could not complete a third-period comeback tonight in a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

The loss, only Anaheim's second season-opening defeat in the last six seasons, drops the club to 0-1-0 to start the 2023-24 campaign. The Ducks will host the club's 30th Anniversary season home opener tomorrow against Carolina at Honda Center.

McTavish scored the lone goal for the Ducks, bringing Anaheim within two midway through the third period. Jamie Drysdale and Ryan Strome collected assists.

Making his eighth consecutive opening night start for the Ducks, John Gibson turned aside 34-of-38 Vegas shots.

Rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov, the tenth overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut for the Ducks in the setback, totalling one shot, one hit and three blocked shots in over 18 minutes of ice-time.

Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson, Shea Thedore and Jonas Rondbjerg scored for the Golden Knights, who improved to 3-0-0. Adin Hill earned his second win of the season with 22 saves.

The first period was scoreless for all but one second, as Eichel beat the buzzer for Vegas to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at intermission.

With Sam Carrick serving a five-minute major penalty for a hit on a stumbling Brayden McNab, Eichel beat the Ducks defense with speed down left wing, cutting in and tucking a forehand shot around Gibson from in tight.

Eichel has three points in as many games to open the regular season (2-1=3). The former second overall pick led the Knights with 66 points in 67 games last season.

Carrick squared off with Vegas winger Keegan Kolesar in a second-period fight.

Anaheim came inches from tying the game in the middle frame on multiple occasions, but would pay for those close calls not coming to fruition later in the period as Stephenson converted a backdoor pass from Paul Cotter on an odd-man rush to put Vegas up 2-0.

Stephenson set career highs in points (65) and assists (49) last season.

Theodore temporarily gave Vegas a three-goal cushion early in the third with another power-play goal, converting a one-timer from Eichel over Gibson's glove hand.

The 3-0 lead lasted less than half a minute though, as McTavish put Anaheim on the board with a second-chance opportunity, cashing in a rebound off Drysdale's shot from the right point.

Mason McTavish with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The goal was McTavish's 20th in 90 career NHL games.

With the primary assist, Drysdale collected his first point since Apr. 29, 2022 after missing nearly all of last season with a shoulder injury.

That would be as close as the Ducks would come though, as Rondbjerg hit the empty net to seal a 4-1 Vegas victory.

The Ducks will host the club's 30th Anniversary season home opener tomorrow against Carolina at Honda Center.