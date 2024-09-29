Recap: Ducks Fall 3-2 to Kings in Preseason Visit to Ontario

Sam Colangelo scored a power-play goal and Frank Vatrano pulled Anaheim within one late in the third, but the Ducks could not complete a third-period comeback today in a 3-2 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Toyota Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 1-1-1 halfway through its six-game exhibition slate.

Colangelo and Vatrano scored for the Ducks, each netting their first goals of the preseason. Olen Zellweger, Robby Fabbri and Drew Helleson collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 26 saves in net.

LA's top line of Anze Kopitar , Adrian Kempe and Alex Laferriere led the way for the hosts, combining for eight points on all three Kings goals. Goaltender David Rittich stopped 18-of-19 Anaheim shots.

Both sides traded power-play goals in the opening frame, with Colangelo answering Laferriere's early go-ahead marker.

Colangelo, who jumped on the ice mid-shift after Ryan Strome's helmet fell off and led to a change, got to the side of the net and followed his own rebound, chipping the second-chance opportunity in to the shortside for his first goal of the preseason.