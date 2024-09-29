Recap: Ducks Fall 3-2 to Kings in Preseason Visit to Ontario

Ducks LAK 9.28.24

Sam Colangelo scored a power-play goal and Frank Vatrano pulled Anaheim within one late in the third, but the Ducks could not complete a third-period comeback today in a 3-2 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Toyota Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 1-1-1 halfway through its six-game exhibition slate.

Colangelo and Vatrano scored for the Ducks, each netting their first goals of the preseason. Olen Zellweger, Robby Fabbri and Drew Helleson collected assists. Lukas Dostal made 26 saves in net.

LA's top line of Anze Kopitar , Adrian Kempe and Alex Laferriere led the way for the hosts, combining for eight points on all three Kings goals. Goaltender David Rittich stopped 18-of-19 Anaheim shots.

Both sides traded power-play goals in the opening frame, with Colangelo answering Laferriere's early go-ahead marker.

Colangelo, who jumped on the ice mid-shift after Ryan Strome's helmet fell off and led to a change, got to the side of the net and followed his own rebound, chipping the second-chance opportunity in to the shortside for his first goal of the preseason.

Sam Colangelo scores his first goal of the preseason

The 22-year-old Colangelo appeared in three games with Anaheim last season, scoring his first NHL goal in his league debut.

Kopitar put LA back in front midway through the second period with a shorthanded goal, converting a backdoor pass from linemate Adrian Kempe off the rush.

Winger Nikita Nesterenko came inches from leveling the score right back up for Anaheim on the next shift, beating Rittich cleanly over the shoulder from the high slot, but the shot rang the crossbar and bounced out of play.

Laferriere made it 3-1 Kings early in the third period, finding free space in the slot and beating Dostal with a one-timer from Kopitar.

Vatrano would bring the Ducks back within one late in the third period though, tipping home Helleson's point shot after a long shift for Anaheim in the offensive zone.

Frank Vatrano scores in preseason debut

Now entering his third season as a Duck, Vatrano enjoyed a career year in 2023-24, pacing the club in goals (37) and points (60), while also setting a career high in assists.

The Ducks and Kings meet again Monday night at Honda Center.

