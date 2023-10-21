Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Coyotes

Frank Vatrano scored his fourth goal of the new season but the Ducks could not find a late tying goal this afternoon in Arizona, falling 2-1 to the Coyotes at Mullett Arena.

The loss drops Anaheim to 1-3-0 on the new season and 0-2-0 on the road.

Frank Vatrano scored the lone goal for the Ducks, the club's first power-play goal of the year. Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique collected assists.