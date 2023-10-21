News Feed

Preview: Ducks Hit the Road for Battle with Coyotes

Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Stars

Preview: Carlsson to Make NHL Debut as Ducks Host Stars

Carlsson to Make NHL Debut Thursday at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Calm the 'Canes in 6-3 Home Opener Victory

Preview: Ducks Host Hurricanes for 30th Anniversary Season Home Opener

Recap: Ducks Fall 4-1 in Season Opening Loss at Vegas

Preview: Ducks Take on Defending Champ Golden Knights Tonight in Season Opener

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

Ducks Claim Johnston on Waivers from New York

Recap: Ducks Fall 7-1 to 'Yotes in Preseason Finale

Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes

'I Love this Team': Drysdale Happy to Be Back Home at Ducks Camp

Ducks Launch We Play Her Way Hockey Initiative

Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes

Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule

Ducks Agree to Terms with Drysdale on Three-Year Contract

Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes for Final Preseason Home Game

Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Coyotes

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Frank Vatrano scored his fourth goal of the new season but the Ducks could not find a late tying goal this afternoon in Arizona, falling 2-1 to the Coyotes at Mullett Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | **DUCKS STREAM**

The loss drops Anaheim to 1-3-0 on the new season and 0-2-0 on the road. 

Frank Vatrano scored the lone goal for the Ducks, the club's first power-play goal of the year. Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique collected assists.

Lukas Dostal stopped 26-of-28 Arizona shots in his second start of the season.

Jason Zucker and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who improved to 3-2-0. Karel Vejmelka earned the win in net with 32 saves.

Arizona took the lead late in the first period on the second of consecutive power plays. With Leo Carlsson sitting for interference, Zucker's one-timer from the right circle hit Jackson LaCombe on the way and changed direction enough to sneak by Dostal inside the near post.

The second period was largely controlled by the Ducks, as Anaheim directed 17 shots on net, but the only goal of the frame came off the stick of Keller, who picked his corner past a screened Dostal with the extra attacker on for a delayed penalty.

The Ducks would finally break through early in the third with a power-play goal of their own when Silfverberg set up Vatrano with a backdoor chance off the rush.

Vatrano scores Anaheim's first power-play goal

The assist was Silfverberg's 185th as a Duck, tying him with former teammate Rickard Rakell for eighth in franchise history.

Vatrano leads the Ducks, and is tied for fourth in the NHL, with four goals in his first four games. 

Dostal gave Anaheim a chance at a late tying goal with a brilliant lunging stop on Keller alone in front, but despite a ton of chances around the Arizona net in the game's dying moments, the Ducks would be unable to solve Vejmelka in time.

The Ducks return home to take on the Boston Bruins tomorrow at Honda Center.