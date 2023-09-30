Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Just Short in San Diego

The Ducks saw their undefeated start to the preseason come to an end tonight in America's Finest City, falling 4-3 to the rival Los Angeles Kings at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

With the loss, Anaheim now sits 3-1-0 for the 2023 preseason with four exhibition games still to play before opening night in Vegas.

Andrew Agozzino led Anaheim offensively with a two-point night, as both he and Max Jones scored power-play goals in the setback. Nathan Gaucher also scored for Anaheim, while Glenn Gawdin, Brett Leason and Jackson LaCombe registered assists.

Making his first appearance of the preseason, John Gibson made 11 saves before leaving the game in the second period with an injury. Calle Clang played the final 31 minutes, stopping all 12 shots he faced.

Alex Laferriere, Martin Chromiak, Samuel Fagemo and Hayden Hodgson scored for the Kings, who now sit at 3-1-1 in the preseason. Erik Portillo earned the win in net, turning aside 26-of-29 Anaheim shots.

Los Angeles claimed the night's first lead just over five minutes in as Laferriere finished off a backdoor pass from Brandt Clarke on a 3-on-2 rush.

Anaheim answered with a power-play goal later in the period, courtesy of a relentless effort by a former San Diego Gull. With Samuel Helenius in the box for high-sticking, Jones crashed the net hard digging for a loose puck and didn't stop until he shoved the rebound and a Kings defender over the goal line all together.