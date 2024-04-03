Recap: Ducks Cap Road Trip with Comeback Win, Douse Flames 5-3

Alex Killorn scored twice and Olen Zellweger posted his first career three-point night against his hometown team tonight in Calgary, leading the Ducks to a 5-3 victory over the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

With the win, the Ducks improved to 25-47-4 on the season and evened the season series with the division rival Flames at 1-1-0. Anaheim capped a five-game northwest road trip at 1-4-0 and now has six games remaining on its regular-season schedule.

Zellweger factored in each of Anaheim's first three goals, helping the Ducks overcome a 2-1 deficit in the second period. Both of Killorn's goals put Anaheim up two in the third, quieting any Calgary comeback hopes.

Troy Terry had a goal and two assists, including the power-play tally that tied the game late in the middle frame.

Cam Fowler and Mason McTavish also scored. Brett Leason, Jackson LaCombe, Trevor Zegras and Leo Carlsson added assists. Lukas Dostal earned his 17th career NHL victory with 20 saves.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice for the Flames, who fell to 34-35-5. Yegor Sharangovich netted a power-play goal. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.

Anaheim controlled the pace for much of the first period, outshooting Calgary 13-6 in the initial 20 minutes and eventually breaking through for a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The opening goal came after a lengthy shift in the offensive zone, as the forechecking trio of McTavish, Leason and Zegras pinned the Flames back and worked the puck high to Zellweger. The rookie defenseman got rid of his shot quickly, finding the stick of McTavish along the way for a deflection through Markstrom and an early Anaheim advanage.

McTavish tips home Zellweger's point shot

McTavish has scored in consecutive games and now has 19 goals in 64 games this season. The 21-year-old center is third among team leaders in points and goals this season.

With his first of three helpers on the night, Zellweger has found the scoresheet in back-to-back games for the first time in his young NHL career and also owns five points in his last six outings.

McTavish very nearly struck again a few minutes later on a 2-on-1 rush with Ryan Strome, sparked by a defensive zone takeaway and breakout pass by Zegras, but Markstrom lunged his crease across to make a terrific save on McTavish's backdoor one-timer.

McTavish then left the game early in the second period after an awkward collision with Flames defensemen MacKenzie Weegar and Brayden Pachal. No penalty was assessed on the play. McTavish did not return.

The Flames would level the score one shift after McTavish's injury, cashing in on a too many men penalty against Anaheim when Sharangovich fought through a check and tipped home Nazem Kadri's point shot.

Acquired with a third-round pick from New Jersey for veteran winger Tyler Toffoli last summer, Sharangovich has enjoyed a career season in Calgary, now with a personal-best 29 goals and 54 points in 74 games. 

Terry had a breakaway look later in the period, sprung by a stretch pass from Killorn, but Markstrom answered with a big glove save to keep the score tied.

Calgary then claimed its first lead just past the midway point of the second as Kuzmenko drifted through the Anaheim slot and outwaited Dostal long enough to bury a snapshot inside the near post.

Kuzmenko scored 39 goals in his rookie season for the Canucks last year, but was dealt to the division rival Flames in the deadline deal for veteran center Elias Lindholm.

Anaheim answered just three minutes later though, with a second chance for Terry this time finding paydirt. When Zellweger's point shot hit Leo Carlsson providing a net front screen, the rebound went right to Terry on the far side of the ice, where the two-time All-Star quickly lifted his shot over the sprawled Markstrom for the power-play goal.

Fowler scores off pass from Zegras

Terry became the eighth Duck in franchise history with three consecutive 20-goal seasons and the first since Rickard Rakell (2015-16 to 2017-18).

Carlsson's 16 assists this season are tied for 10th among NHL rookies.

The game would ultimately be decided in the initial shifts of the third period as Anaheim claimed control with a pair of goals three minutes apart.

The first was another play that started on the stick of Zellweger. This time, the Calgary native forced a turnover in the neutral zone and immediately turned north on the counter attack before tapping a short pass to Zegras on right wing. Zegras then dropped a backhand feed to the trailing Fowler, who beat Markstrom with a wrister to the blocker side from the top of the right circle.

Killorn then buried the first of his two pivotal insurance markers three minutes later, accepting a centering pass from Terry in the slot and lifting his shot over Markstrom's glove through Martin Pospisil's stick check.

Killorn's first of the game gives Ducks two-goal lead

Killorn has scored three goals in his last three games and is now one point shy of 500 for his NHL career.

Kuzmenko made 4-3 with just over 10 minutes go in regulation on a heck of a home ice bounce, an errant centering pass from Pospisil that hit his linemate's foot and carromed into the net. 

But it would be Killorn once again restoring Anaheim's cushion and ultimately capping the scoring, finding a loose puck free from a blocked shot and solving Markstrom again with a wrister under the glove.

Killorn scores from the slot, seals 5-3 win in Calgary

The Ducks begin the season's final homestand Friday against Seattle at Honda Center.

