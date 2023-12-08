Recap: Ducks Can't Solve Mrazek in 1-0 Loss to Chicago

MicrosoftTeams-image (21)

The Ducks fired 37 shots on net tonight in Chicago but could not get one past goaltender Petr Mrazek in 1-0 loss to the Blackhawks at United Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

The loss dropped Anaheim to 10-16-0 on the season and 5-7-0 on the road.

Philipp Kurashev scored the only goal of the evening, a power-play one-timer from rookie Connor Bedard. Mrazek earned his 25th NHL shutout, his first with Chicago, turning aside all 37 Anaheim shots.

Lukas Dostal stopped 24-of-25 Chicago attempts in the loss.

The night's lone goal came just before the midway mark of regulation, when Kurashev lifted a one-timer over Dostal in the second half of a double-minute for high-sticking against Tristan Luneau.

The 24-year-old Kurashev, a former fourth round pick, has five goals and 14 points in 19 games this season. He's now second among team leaders in scoring, trailing only Bedard, who drew the primary helper.

Selected first overall last summer in the NHL Draft, Bedard leads all rookies in scoring (21 points) this season.

Frank Vatrano nearly tied it for Anaheim in the final minute of the middle frame, taking a stretch pass from Leo Carlsson for a breakaway, but the winger's bid hit the shaft of Mrazek's stick and deflected out of play.

And unfortunately for the Ducks, the third period would be more of the same, as Mrazek was equal to each of Anaheim's bids to tie the game and handed the Ducks their second shutout defeat of the season.

The Ducks are back in action Sunday on home ice against Winnipeg.

News Feed

Preview: Top Picks Collide as Ducks Battle Hawks in Chicago

Preview: Top Picks Collide as Ducks Battle Hawks in Chicago
Recap: Ducks Rally but Can't Complete Comeback in 3-2 Loss to Avs

Recap: Ducks Rally but Can't Complete Comeback in 3-2 Loss to Avs
Preview: Ducks Ready for Rematch Tonight in Colorado

Preview: Ducks Ready for Rematch Tonight in Colorado
Recap: Carlsson, Killorn Lead Ducks to Shootout Win over Avs

Recap: Carlsson, Killorn Lead Ducks to Shootout Win over Avs
Preview: Ducks Welcome Back Old Friends, Host Avs Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Ducks Welcome Back Old Friends, Host Avs Tonight at Honda Center
Recap: Luneau Scores First NHL Goal in 5-4 Loss to Caps

Recap: Luneau Scores First NHL Goal in 5-4 Loss to Caps
Verbeek: 'We're Going Through That Learning Process'

Verbeek: 'We're Going Through That Learning Process'
Preview: Stromes Collide as Ducks Host Caps Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Stromes Collide as Ducks Host Caps Tonight at Honda Center
Recap: Ducks Can't Snap Losing Skid in 3-1 Loss to Canucks

Recap: Ducks Can't Snap Losing Skid in 3-1 Loss to Canucks
Preview: Ducks Shoot to Snap Losing Skid Tonight in Vancouver

Preview: Ducks Shoot to Snap Losing Skid Tonight in Vancouver
Preview: Ducks Open Brief Canadian Road Trip Tonight in Edmonton

Preview: Ducks Open Brief Canadian Road Trip Tonight in Edmonton
Recap: Ducks Fall 5-2 to Rival Kings in Annual Black Friday Matinee

Recap: Ducks Fall 5-2 to Rival Kings in Annual Black Friday Matinee
Preview: Ducks Host Kings in Annual Black Friday Matinee

Preview: Ducks Host Kings in Annual Black Friday Matinee
Recap: McTavish Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to Canadiens

Recap: McTavish Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to Canadiens
Preview: Ducks Continue Thanksgiving Homestand Tonight vs. Canadiens

Preview: Ducks Continue Thanksgiving Homestand Tonight vs. Canadiens
Recap: Ducks Feeling Blue with 3-1 Loss to St. Louis

Recap: Ducks Feeling Blue with 3-1 Loss to St. Louis
Ducks Host Cancer Fighter and Former College Goalie Paddy O'Donnell at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Ducks Host Cancer Fighter and Former Collegiate Goalie Paddy O'Donnell at Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Preview: Ducks Battle Blues Tonight at Honda Center

Preview: Ducks Battle Blues Tonight at Honda Center