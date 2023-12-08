Recap: Ducks Can't Solve Mrazek in 1-0 Loss to Chicago

The Ducks fired 37 shots on net tonight in Chicago but could not get one past goaltender Petr Mrazek in 1-0 loss to the Blackhawks at United Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 10-16-0 on the season and 5-7-0 on the road.

Philipp Kurashev scored the only goal of the evening, a power-play one-timer from rookie Connor Bedard. Mrazek earned his 25th NHL shutout, his first with Chicago, turning aside all 37 Anaheim shots.

Lukas Dostal stopped 24-of-25 Chicago attempts in the loss.

The night's lone goal came just before the midway mark of regulation, when Kurashev lifted a one-timer over Dostal in the second half of a double-minute for high-sticking against Tristan Luneau.

The 24-year-old Kurashev, a former fourth round pick, has five goals and 14 points in 19 games this season. He's now second among team leaders in scoring, trailing only Bedard, who drew the primary helper.

Selected first overall last summer in the NHL Draft, Bedard leads all rookies in scoring (21 points) this season.

Frank Vatrano nearly tied it for Anaheim in the final minute of the middle frame, taking a stretch pass from Leo Carlsson for a breakaway, but the winger's bid hit the shaft of Mrazek's stick and deflected out of play.

And unfortunately for the Ducks, the third period would be more of the same, as Mrazek was equal to each of Anaheim's bids to tie the game and handed the Ducks their second shutout defeat of the season.

The Ducks are back in action Sunday on home ice against Winnipeg.