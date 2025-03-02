Recap: Ducks Can't Keep Up With Blackhawks in 6-3 Loss

Leo Carlsson scored twice but the Ducks could not spark a third-period comeback tonight in a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Honda Center.
The loss, just Anaheim's third regulation defeat in the last 12 games, dropped the club to 26-26-7 on the season.
Carlsson notched his third career multi-goal performance while Jackson LaCombe netted his 11th goal of the season, marking Anaheim's first regulation loss of the year when scoring at least three goals. Frank Vatrano collected two assists. John Gibson, honored pregame for recently appearing in his 500th career NHL game, made 18 saves in net.