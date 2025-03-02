Recap: Ducks Can't Keep Up With Blackhawks in 6-3 Loss

The two-goal night gave Carlsson points in five of his last six games and 25 points in 53 appearances this season.

Maroon restored the Chicago advantage shortly thereafter though, following a questionable cross-checking penalty on Anaheim's Drew Helleson, finding free space in the low slot and beating Gibson with a forehand shot from just outside the crease.

The power-play marker was Maroon's first since the 2021-22 season with Tampa Bay, and his third goal in 20 career matchups against the Ducks.

Teravainen then extended the visitors' advantage to 3-1 as the beneficiary of a Ducks defensive zone breakdown, taking a pass from Donato in the corner and snapping a shot over Gibson's glove while alone in the slot.

With two points on the night, Teravainen extended his scoring streak to four games. Back for his second stint with Chicago after eight years in Carolina, Teravainen collected his 500th career point earlier this week.

Anaheim would get back within one before the end of the second though, setting up a tense third period when LaCombe drove the net and converted his own rebound after first deflecting Strome's bid from left wing.