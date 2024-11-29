Recap: Ducks Can't Find Late Equalizer in Black Friday Loss to Kings

2024-25_ADHC_FinalScore_TWTFB_1920x1080 13

Ryan Strome scored his fifth goal of the season, but the Ducks could not maintain an early lead in today's Black Friday matinee, a 2-1 loss to the rival Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-10-3 on the season and 4-7-1 on home ice.

Strome scored the lone Anaheim goal two minutes into the second period, marking the 15th time the Ducks have scored the game's first goal this season - tied for most in the NHL. Drew Helleson and Troy Terry collected assists. John Gibson made 16 saves.

Alex Laferriere and Alex Turcotte scored for the Kings, who improved to 13-8-3, second in the Pacific Division. Goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 30-of-31 Anaheim attempts in his NHL debut for his first career win.

After a strong first period for the Ducks, Strome delivered the afternoon's first lead for the home side early in the second, outmuscling Kings center Phillip Danault at the side of the net and chipping home a rebound chance past the sprawled Portillo.

Ryan Strome opens the scoring on Black Friday

The goal gave Strome 10 points in 22 appearances and moved him into a tie for third among Ducks goal leaders this season.

Terry's assist was his 10th of the season and his 16th point, both tops on the team.

Turcotte answered for LA a few minutes later though, capitalizing on an Anaheim neutral zone turnover with a shot over Gibson's blocker off the rush.

The 23-year-old Turcotte has points in four of his last five games.

Laferriere then made it 2-1 LA early in the second, winning the race to a rebound in the low slot and punching it past Gibson through Radko Gudas' check.

Portillo briefly left the game in the third period with an apparent skate issue and was replaced by backup David Rittich. Portillo returned to the net after less than two minutes.

The Ducks continue a four-game homestand Sunday against Ottawa.

