Recap: Ducks Can't Find Late Equalizer in Black Friday Loss to Kings

Ryan Strome scored his fifth goal of the season, but the Ducks could not maintain an early lead in today's Black Friday matinee, a 2-1 loss to the rival Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-10-3 on the season and 4-7-1 on home ice.

Strome scored the lone Anaheim goal two minutes into the second period, marking the 15th time the Ducks have scored the game's first goal this season - tied for most in the NHL. Drew Helleson and Troy Terry collected assists. John Gibson made 16 saves.

Alex Laferriere and Alex Turcotte scored for the Kings, who improved to 13-8-3, second in the Pacific Division. Goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 30-of-31 Anaheim attempts in his NHL debut for his first career win.

After a strong first period for the Ducks, Strome delivered the afternoon's first lead for the home side early in the second, outmuscling Kings center Phillip Danault at the side of the net and chipping home a rebound chance past the sprawled Portillo.