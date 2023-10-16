Recap: Ducks Calm the 'Canes in 6-3 Home Opener Victory

The Ducks celebrated the club's 30th Anniversary Season home opener in style, racing out an early lead and downing the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM | PHOTO GALLERY

With the win, Anaheim's club-record eighth straight home opener victory, the Ducks improved to 1-1-0 on the young season.

The win marked the first career NHL head coaching victory for Anaheim's Greg Cronin.

Defensemen Pavel Mintyukov and Jackson LaCombe each collected their first NHL point in the win, as the rookie duo teamed up to give the Ducks a three-goal cushion late in the first period with Mintyukov's first NHL goal - courtesy of one great pass from LaCombe.