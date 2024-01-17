Recap: Ducks Blanked by Caps in Road Trip Finale

final
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks could not get their offensive attack going tonight in the District of Columbia, falling 2-0 to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 15-28-1 on the season and capped the five-game southeastern road trip at 2-3-0.

Ethan Bear scored the night's only goal against a goaltender, a rebound bid at 4-on-4 after a shot from the wing by TJ Oshie. Tom Wilson added an empty-netter. Darcy Kuemper earned the shutout win, his first of the season and 31st of his NHL career, with 24 saves.

John Gibson stopped 26-of-27 shots for Anaheim in his 27th start of the season.

The decisive goal came in the final minute of the opening period, when a rebound from TJ Oshie's shot off right wing kicked right to Bear in the slot for a second-chance opportunity past the diving Gibson.

Signed by Washington a two-year deal on Jan. 2 after recovering from offseason surgery, Bear's goal was his first as a Capital - and his second point in eight games. 

With the assist, Oshie has found the scoresheet in five of his last six games. Closing in on his 1000th career NHL game, the 37-year-old Oshie is fifth among active American NHLers in career points (294-383=677).

Anaheim's best chances in the second came on an Alex Killorn partial breakaway, where the puck was poked free at the last minute by the stick check of Evgeny Kuznetsov, and then a 1-on-2 rush by McTavish.

The Ducks also had their opportunities in the third, most notably on a long shift in the offensive zone by the Leo Carlsson, Alex Killorn and Troy Terry line, but could get nothing by Kuemper before Wilson hit the empty net with 57 seconds to play.

Anaheim returns to action Saturday night at San Jose.

