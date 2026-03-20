PREVIEW: Potential Playoff Preview on Deck for Ducks-Mammoth

The Ducks (37-27-4) hit the road for a quick one-game trip as they head to Utah to take on the Mammoth (36-27-6).

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 andVictory+.

Anaheim’s comeback against the Flyers fell short on Wednesday as the team lost 3-2 in overtime. Despite the loss, the team still earned a point in the critical race for the playoffs.

Down 2-1 with just under two minutes left in regulation, Leo Carlsson scored the game-tying goal which was good for his eighth game-tying goal of the season in the final five minutes.

Cutter Gauthier scored the team’s first goal, giving him his 35thof the season and continues to pace Anaheim in goals (35) and points (61).

"It was a hard-fought game," head coach Joel Quenneville said. "They were better than us in the first half. We got way more competitive and it put us in a good spot, but we're pretty disappointed with the call at the end."

Tonight’s matchup between Anaheim and Utah has the potential to be a playoff preview. Ahead of the game, Olen Zellweger discussed the keys for his team to continue earning points in the final stretch of the regular season.

“Playing fast, playing hard, playing with a lot of confidence,” Zellweger said. “It’s going to be a fun game. Obviously, I think both teams are fast and highly skilled and it makes for a great matchup.”

Utah enters tonight on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Golden Knights 4-0 yesterday for their second win in a row after losing the previous four.

Clayton Keller had two goals in the first period, Jack McBain tacked on the third goal, and Barrett Hayton had an empty netterand an assist. Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves for the Mammoth.

Currently, the team sits in the first Western Conference wild card spot in the playoff race, and Quenneville discussed how Utah has become a dangerous opponent as of late.

“They had that stretch where they where they started winning some big games be it off the rush, their speed game, their skill, there’s a lot of things that are adding up to why they’re having success here,” Quenneville said of Utah. “They’re progressing and we know the importance of what it is with both teams tonight and should be a fast game and both teams know it’s an important game.”

This is the third and final regular season meeting between the two teams. Anaheim and Utah have split the season series so far.