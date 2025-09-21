Preview: Ducks Start Their Preseason on the Road Against Kings in Ontario

Ducks begin the 2025 preseason today by taking on the rival Los Angeles Kings at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. Puck drop for the Empire Classic is set for 3 p.m. PT. This game is one of two neutral-site contests for the Ducks this preseason.
This is also the first of seven exhibition games for Anaheim, all in the state of California. Four of those games are against Los Angeles, and the Ducks will host the Kings at Honda Center on Wednesday, Sept. 24.
Today’s game features Joel Quenneville making his preseason debut as the Ducks head coach after kicking off the team’s training camp this week.
“I think we want to make sure that practices are going to be fast and have some pace and purpose,” Quenneville said on Thursday. “But I thought it was a productive [first] day in a lot of ways.”
In his 25 years as a head coach in the NHL, Quenneville has won three Stanley Cup championships and has led his teams to a 969-572-77-150 record (.612%). Those 969 wins are good for second all-time among NHL coaches.
"Coaches come and go in this league and they get fired very quickly," said Ducks forward Ryan Strome. "When you get one like 'Q,' you have to take advantage and learn as much as you can."
Some of the newest Ducks who look to benefit from Quenneville’s tutelage this preseason include 2024 first-round draft picks right wing Beckett Sennecke and defenseman Stian Solberg, as well as notable defensemen prospects Tristan Luneau and forward Yegor Sidorov.
As for the Kings, Jim Hiller enters his second full season as the team’s head coach. He announced Saturday afternoon to Kings reporters that goalie Carter George will play against Anaheim.
A live stream of today’s game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com and the Honda Center + Ducks app.
Today's Lineup
12 Colangelo
13 Nesterenko
24 Harkins
25 Peopling
40 Bailey
41 Gaucher
45 Sennecke
48 Myatovic
50 Solberg
57 Sidorov
59 Pastujov
61 Gauthier
63 K. Smith
67 Luneau
74 Moore
98 Mintyukov
Goalies
31 Clang
33 Husso