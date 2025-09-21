Preview: Ducks Start Their Preseason on the Road Against Kings in Ontario

Ducks begin the 2025 preseason today by taking on the rival Los Angeles Kings at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. Puck drop for the Empire Classic is set for 3 p.m. PT. This game is one of two neutral-site contests for the Ducks this preseason.

This is also the first of seven exhibition games for Anaheim, all in the state of California. Four of those games are against Los Angeles, and the Ducks will host the Kings at Honda Center on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Today’s game features Joel Quenneville making his preseason debut as the Ducks head coach after kicking off the team’s training camp this week.

“I think we want to make sure that practices are going to be fast and have some pace and purpose,” Quenneville said on Thursday. “But I thought it was a productive [first] day in a lot of ways.”

In his 25 years as a head coach in the NHL, Quenneville has won three Stanley Cup championships and has led his teams to a 969-572-77-150 record (.612%). Those 969 wins are good for second all-time among NHL coaches.

"Coaches come and go in this league and they get fired very quickly," said Ducks forward Ryan Strome. "When you get one like 'Q,' you have to take advantage and learn as much as you can."

Some of the newest Ducks who look to benefit from Quenneville’s tutelage this preseason include 2024 first-round draft picks right wing Beckett Sennecke and defenseman Stian Solberg, as well as notable defensemen prospects Tristan Luneau and forward Yegor Sidorov.

As for the Kings, Jim Hiller enters his second full season as the team’s head coach. He announced Saturday afternoon to Kings reporters that goalie Carter George will play against Anaheim.

A live stream of today’s game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com and the Honda Center + Ducks app.

Today's Lineup

12 Colangelo

13 Nesterenko

24 Harkins

25 Peopling

40 Bailey

41 Gaucher

45 Sennecke

48 Myatovic

50 Solberg

57 Sidorov

59 Pastujov

61 Gauthier

63 K. Smith

67 Luneau

74 Moore

98 Mintyukov

Goalies

31 Clang

33 Husso