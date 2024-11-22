Preview: Ducks Shoot for Fourth Straight Win Tonight vs. Sabres

The Ducks will bring their three-game winning streak back to home ice tonight, hosting the Buffalo Sabres at Honda Center in the opener of a two-game homestand.
PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS
Anaheim capped a successful back-to-back performance Tuesday with a comeback 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. The Ducks trailed 2-1 entering the third period before the club's top line of Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras and Alex Killorn took over for the game-tying and go-ahead goals.
"IIn my career, it's one of the tougher back-to-backs we've played in just from the travel standpoint, so great win to come back," Killorn said. "We're showing some resiliency in these wins. We've had two comeback wins in the last couple in the past couple of games. It's great. You know what? Our team is starting to gel. We're starting to get some chemistry within the lines. We're not scoring a ton of goals, but we're not allowing a ton to go in. Our defensive play has been great."