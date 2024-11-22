Preview: Ducks Shoot for Fourth Straight Win Tonight vs. Sabres

“I really love it when he gets to go to the net,” Killorn said of his centerman. “He’s such a talented player. He can score a lot of goals going to the net. I’m so happy he got that one.”

“I’ve said it for years: The power play may not score a goal, but it generates a lot of positive energy offensively," head coach Greg Cronin added. "We weren’t getting that earlier this year, and now we’re getting that.”

The Ducks now turn their attention to the visiting Sabres, who visit Orange County looking to build on a 1-0 victory Tuesday night over the Kings to kick off a California road trip.

“Every game, you’re learning something, right?” winger Jason Zucker, who scored the game's only goal, told NHL.com's Dan Greenspan. “Whether you’re winning or losing, you’re not playing a perfect game. And even tonight, I thought our second period start was horrible. But we were able to kind of turn it around in the third, have a better start to the third and get back after it. So whether we win or we lose, we’re trying to learn from it and take it to the next game.”

Tonight's game could also mark the third NHL meeting between Sabres forward Tage Thompson and his dad, Ducks assistant coach Brent Thompson, but it remains to be seen if the injured centerman will be in Buffalo's lineup. The Ducks won both meetings last season. but Tage found the scoresheet in both games.

Buffalo (9-9-1, 19 points) sits fifth in the Atlantic Division.