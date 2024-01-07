Preview: Ducks Host Red Wings on Legacy Night at Honda Center

The Ducks will host a special evening at Honda Center tonight, facing off with the Detroit Red Wings on the second Legacy Night of the club's 30th Anniversary season.

Tonight's festivites includes appearances from 2007 Stanley Cup champions, J.S. Giguere, Chris Pronger, Rob Niedermayer, Scott Niedermayer and Teemu Selanne and a special pregame puck drop. Ducks alumni, Kent Huskins and Shane O'Brien, will participate in the Take Flight button press.

As part of the Legacy Night, a special collection of autographed mini sticks that pays homage to iconic players throughout Ducks history will be available to purchase. The sticks will be available for purchase for $40 each on the Main Concourse in Section 212 beginning with doors opening at 3:30 p.m.

On the ice, Anaheim hopes the homestand finale marks a bounce-back performance after a hard-fought 3-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday. The Ducks led 1-0 for the second straight game that night but could nost muster any more offense against one of the NHL's best defensive clubs.

"I thought we competed hard," said forward Mason McTavish, who scored Anaheim's only goal. "I thought we were moving our feet, getting to the net and putting pucks to the net...It felt like we were shooting a lot and getting into their zone, but a really good goalie played well [for Winnipeg]."

"Overall I thought we played a good game," Bo Groulx added. "We had a lot of good scoring chances. Their goalie made a lot of good saves. That's just how the game went."

With several key forwards missing from the lineup, including Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry and Ryan Strome, the setback was the seventh straight game Anaheim has scored two-or-fewer goals.

"We were a little bit jittery the first 10 minutes but then we just skated through that," head coach Greg Cronin said. "We had scoring chances and we could have had a ton more if we shot the puck more...I thought we played a real solid game. It's one of the better games we've played in the last four weeks."

The loss, Anaheim's fourth in a row, dropped the Ducks to 13-24-1 on the season.

The Ducks now turn their attention to a rematch with the Red Wings, renewing acquaintances with their old Western Conference foe for the second time in about a month. Anaheim capped a four-game eastern road trip in December with a 4-3 win over Detroit, holding off a third-period rally by the Wings behind 29 saves from rookie netminder Lukas Dostal.

"Back-to-backs are always tough and at five-on-five we limited their opportunities," Terry said that night. "The story of our season has been getting a goal or two behind and having to battle back. [There] we got the lead early and overall the way we managed the game, on the second night of a back-to-back, I was proud of the guys."

Since then, Detroit has gone 4-4-0 to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race and tonight look to sweep their three-game California road trip for the first time in 16 years.

“It was not a very good first period by us,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde told NHL.com's Dan Greenspan after a shootout win over the Kings on Thursday. “For us to play that poorly in the first period and to bounce back like that in the second against a very good team, it’s a quality win for us.”

The Red Wings (19-16-4, 42 points) sit fifth in the Atlantic Division by points, two back of the Eastern Conference's second Wild Card position.