Preview: Ducks Host Red Wings on Legacy Night at Honda Center

1080 34
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks will host a special evening at Honda Center tonight, facing off with the Detroit Red Wings on the second Legacy Night of the club's 30th Anniversary season.

PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS

Tonight's festivites includes appearances from 2007 Stanley Cup champions, J.S. Giguere, Chris Pronger, Rob Niedermayer, Scott Niedermayer and Teemu Selanne and a special pregame puck drop. Ducks alumni, Kent Huskins and Shane O'Brien, will participate in the Take Flight button press.

As part of the Legacy Night, a special collection of autographed mini sticks that pays homage to iconic players throughout Ducks history will be available to purchase. The sticks will be available for purchase for $40 each on the Main Concourse in Section 212 beginning with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. 

On the ice, Anaheim hopes the homestand finale marks a bounce-back performance after a hard-fought 3-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday. The Ducks led 1-0 for the second straight game that night but could nost muster any more offense against one of the NHL's best defensive clubs. 

"I thought we competed hard," said forward Mason McTavish, who scored Anaheim's only goal. "I thought we were moving our feet, getting to the net and putting pucks to the net...It felt like we were shooting a lot and getting into their zone, but a really good goalie played well [for Winnipeg]."

"Overall I thought we played a good game," Bo Groulx added. "We had a lot of good scoring chances. Their goalie made a lot of good saves. That's just how the game went."

With several key forwards missing from the lineup, including Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry and Ryan Strome, the setback was the seventh straight game Anaheim has scored two-or-fewer goals.

"We were a little bit jittery the first 10 minutes but then we just skated through that," head coach Greg Cronin said. "We had scoring chances and we could have had a ton more if we shot the puck more...I thought we played a real solid game. It's one of the better games we've played in the last four weeks."

The loss, Anaheim's fourth in a row, dropped the Ducks to 13-24-1 on the season.

The Ducks now turn their attention to a rematch with the Red Wings, renewing acquaintances with their old Western Conference foe for the second time in about a month. Anaheim capped a four-game eastern road trip in December with a 4-3 win over Detroit, holding off a third-period rally by the Wings behind 29 saves from rookie netminder Lukas Dostal.

"Back-to-backs are always tough and at five-on-five we limited their opportunities," Terry said that night. "The story of our season has been getting a goal or two behind and having to battle back. [There] we got the lead early and overall the way we managed the game, on the second night of a back-to-back, I was proud of the guys."

Since then, Detroit has gone 4-4-0 to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race and tonight look to sweep their three-game California road trip for the first time in 16 years.

“It was not a very good first period by us,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde told NHL.com's Dan Greenspan after a shootout win over the Kings on Thursday. “For us to play that poorly in the first period and to bounce back like that in the second against a very good team, it’s a quality win for us.”

The Red Wings (19-16-4, 42 points) sit fifth in the Atlantic Division by points, two back of the Eastern Conference's second Wild Card position.

News Feed

Recap: Ducks Can't Hold Early Lead in 3-1 Loss to Jets

Recap: Ducks Can't Hold Early Lead in 3-1 Loss to Jets
‘My Daddy is an NHL All-Star’: Vatrano Surprised by Family with First All-Star Nomination

‘My Daddy is an NHL All-Star’: Vatrano Surprised by Family with First All-Star Nomination
Preview: Ducks Look for Bounce Back Win Tonight vs. Jets

Preview: Ducks Look for Bounce Back Win Tonight vs. Jets
Vatrano Named 2024 NHL All-Star

Vatrano Named 2024 NHL All-Star
Ducks to Host Legacy Night Celebration Sunday at Honda Center

Ducks to Host Legacy Night Celebration Sunday at Honda Center
A Closer Look: Radko Gudas

A Closer Look: Radko Gudas
Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Open 2024 Slate Tonight vs. Leafs

Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Open 2024 Slate Tonight vs. Leafs
Recap: Ducks Close 2023 on Sour Note with 7-2 Loss to Oilers

Recap: Ducks Close 2023 on Sour Note with 7-2 Loss to Oilers
Preview: Ducks Ring in New Year Tonight vs. Edmonton

Preview: Ducks Ring in New Year Tonight vs. Edmonton
Recap: Ducks Offense Falls Flat in 2-0 Loss to Arizona

Recap: Ducks Offense Falls Flat in 2-0 Loss to Arizona
Preview: Ducks Continue Holiday Homestand Tonight vs. Arizona

Preview: Ducks Continue Holiday Homestand Tonight vs. Arizona
Recap: Ducks Ride Big First Period to 5-2 Victory Over Vegas

Recap: Ducks Ride Big First Period to 5-2 Victory Over Vegas
Preview: Ducks Return from Holiday Break Tonight vs. Vegas

Preview: Ducks Return from Holiday Break Tonight vs. Vegas
Recap: Zegras' Remarkable Goal Not Enough in 3-2 Loss to Kraken

Recap: Zegras' Remarkable Goal Not Enough in 3-2 Loss to Kraken
Injury Updates on Carlsson, Gudas, Zegras

Injury Updates on Carlsson, Gudas, Zegras
Preview: Ducks Battle Kraken in Final Action Before Holiday Break

Preview: Ducks Battle Kraken in Final Action Before Holiday Break
Recap: Ducks Blanked by Flames in 3-0 Loss at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Blanked by Flames in 3-0 Loss at Honda Center
Ducks Reassign Stalock to San Diego

Ducks Reassign Stalock to San Diego