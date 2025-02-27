Preview: Ducks Host Canucks Amidst Playoff Chase

The Ducks are back on home ice tonight for one of the season's most pivotal games thus far, hosting the division rival Vancouver Canucks at Honda Center.
PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | WATCH: | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS
Anaheim returns home with three of six possible standings points on a three-game road trip, but with a bitte taste still left over from a disappointing 3-2 loss in Buffalo Tuesday night. The Ducks led 2-0 heading into the third period that night, but would see the Sabres claim control with three goals in a span of eight minutes.
“We were fortunate that we were ahead in the first, they had multiple grade-A chances and Lukas [Dostal] was awesome," head coach Greg Cronin said. "And then the second period, we kind of settled in. Then they came out the first couple shifts [in the third period] and they were buzzing around our zone. They got momentum from it and they deserved it. They deserved to win the game, they deserved the goals. We couldn't match their pace and we couldn't match their work habits.”
“Unfortunately, there were mistakes that cost us,” captain Radko Gudas added. “I thought we held our ground for most of the night. Obviously it wasn't the best first period, then in the second, we were a lot better. But unfortunately in the third we did some mistakes that ended up costing us. We’ve got to do better job in front ‘Dosty’, too, when he's playing great like that and giving us chance to win these games.”