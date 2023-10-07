Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes

The Ducks will reach the end of the 2023 preseason today, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at the Tucson Convention Center.

PUCK DROP: 3 P.M. | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Due to building constraints, a video live stream of today's game will not be available. The game will be broadcast live on Ducks Stream, featuring commentary from play-by-play voice Steve Carroll and color analyst Emerson Etem.

The Ducks have split their first two exhibition matchups against the 'Yotes, pulling off a late comeback last week in Palm Springs to earn a 5-4 victory before falling 4-2 at Honda Center on Thursday.

Brett Leason and Sam Carrick lead Anaheim in preseason scoring, each with five points. The duo teamed up for Anaheim's first goal of the game Thursday, with Carrick converting Leason's centering pass from down low.