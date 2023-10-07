Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes

News Feed

'I Love this Team': Drysdale Happy to Be Back Home at Ducks Camp

'I Love this Team': Drysdale Happy to Be Back Home at Ducks Camp
Ducks Launch We Play Her Way Hockey Initiative

Ducks Launch WE PLAY HER WAY Hockey Initiative
Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes

Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes
Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule

Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule
Ducks Agree to Terms with Drysdale on Three-Year Contract

Ducks Agree to Terms with Drysdale on Three-Year Contract
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes for Final Preseason Home Game

Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes for Final Preseason Home Game
Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players
Ducks Announce 30th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend Schedule

Ducks Announce 30th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend Schedule
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Kings in 4-1 Preseason Loss

Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Kings in 4-1 Preseason Loss
'Happy to be Back': Zegras Returns to Action at Ducks Training Camp

'Happy to be Back': Zegras Returns to Action at Ducks Training Camp
Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club
Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason

Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason
Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract

Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract
Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win

Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win
Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa
Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley
Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players
Killorn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Finger

Killorn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Finger

Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes

Ducks ARI pre 10.7.23
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks will reach the end of the 2023 preseason today, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at the Tucson Convention Center.

PUCK DROP: 3 P.M. | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Due to building constraints, a video live stream of today's game will not be available. The game will be broadcast live on Ducks Stream, featuring commentary from play-by-play voice Steve Carroll and color analyst Emerson Etem.

The Ducks have split their first two exhibition matchups against the 'Yotes, pulling off a late comeback last week in Palm Springs to earn a 5-4 victory before falling 4-2 at Honda Center on Thursday.

Brett Leason and Sam Carrick lead Anaheim in preseason scoring, each with five points. The duo teamed up for Anaheim's first goal of the game Thursday, with Carrick converting Leason's centering pass from down low.

Carrick has five points in four preseason games

"[Leason] has been great," Carrick said of his linemate. "He's very steady and obviously he's been scoring some goals and making plays. I thought me and him had some good chemistry the last couple games. He's a hard-worker, a big body and a good skater. Those guys are always fun to play with for me, guys who get in on the forecheck and get pucks."

Anaheim stands at 4-3-0 for the preseason.

"Just like all the teams are in the league now, we try to get our guys into a regular-season mindset," head coach Greg Cronin said. "[Thursday] was a good test."

With opening night now just one week away, the Ducks continued to trim their training camp roster this week, while adding another familiar face back into the fold.

Anaheim assigned defenseman Robert Hagg and Colton White to San Diego Friday, while welcoming Jamie Drysdale back to camp. Drysdale signed a three-year contract on Thursday and skated with the club at Great Park Ice the following afternoon.

"It's definitely good that it's behind me," Drysdale admitted. "I'm just happy to be back with the guys and the team. They've welcomed me with open arms and I couldn't be happier to be back and getting to work."

Anaheim's expected roster:

F - Trevor Zegras
F - Adam Henrique
F - Ryan Strome
F - Troy Terry
F - Brett Leason
F - Mason McTavish
F - Brock McGinn
F - Andrew Agozzino
F - Jakob Silfverberg
F - Max Jones
F - Benoit-Olivier Groulx
F - Frank Vatrano

D - Cam Fowler
D - Jamie Drysdale
D - Lassi Thomson
D - Pavel Mintyukov
D - Ilya Lyubushkin
D - Jackson LaCombe

G - Alex Stalock
G - Lukas Dostal