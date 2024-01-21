Preview: Ducks Back on Home Ice for Duel with First-Place Rangers

The Ducks will head down the California coast for the home half of a weekend back-to-back tonight, facing off with the New York Rangers at Honda Center.
PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS
Anaheim returns to home ice after a frustrating 4-3 loss last night in San Jose. The Ducks limited the Sharks to 19 shots in the setback but a couple of odd-man rushes and failed defensive zone clears would provide San Jose with just enough offense to steal the two standings points.
"It doesn’t matter how many shots you have, it's the quality of the shots," head coach Greg Cronin said. "And we actually had quality shots we didn't take. Give them credit, they did an unbelievable job blocking shots, and they stayed with it.”
"Our detail was a little off," defenseman Jackson LaCombe said. "In some areas, we need to be a lot better. In our defensive zone, we need to watch our coverage and make sure we get back on backchecks."
The night did include a bright spot for the Ducks, when LaCombe was awarded his first NHL goal after a lengthy video review late in the second period.