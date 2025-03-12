Preview: Ducks Back in Action Tonight in Utah

The Ducks will Salt Lake City tonight for the second half of a back-to-back, facing off with the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. PT | WATCH: TNT / truTV / MAX | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim hits the road again after a 7-4 loss to first-place Washington in last night's homestand finale at Honda Center. The Ducks twice rallied to tie the game in the third period, on goals by Pavel Mintyukov and Frank Vatrano, but would not be able to hold off a late Caps push to force overtime.

"I thought we battled pretty hard the whole game to stay in it and get even," defenseman Jacob Trouba, who scored his first goal as a Duck in the loss, said postgame. "We kind of let it slip away there at the end with some costly mistakes."

"We were resilient, we battled back," head coach Greg Cronin added. "I talked to them after the game about managing the puck. The winning goal was on a turnover, it was needless. We just should have moved the puck forward and put it deep. We had momentum, it was a fight, both teams were punching in the third period, back and forth. It was actually a really entertaining game to watch, I’m sure the fans enjoyed it, but we have to learn from that."