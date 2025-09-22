Preview: Ducks Host Mammoth in First Home Game of Preseason

The Ducks preseason slate rolls on as they host the Utah Mammoth at Honda Center tonight (7 p.m. PT).

Tonight’s game is the first of two home preseason games this week for the Ducks as the team will host the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Anaheim fell 3-1 to the Kings in the team’s first preseason game on Sunday night. The Ducks got off to a hot start with Nikita Nesterenko scoring the team’s only goal early in the first period.

Sunday’s game also marked the return of Joel Quenneville to the NHL bench.

“It’s great to be back in the game,” Quenneville said. “I thought we competed tonight. The pace of the game was great … It was one of those games [that] could have gone either way and the momentum went with [the Kings] and their big goal. But at the same time, both teams worked hard, and everybody looked like they’re competing for a job.”

After the game, Nesterenko explained the three-time Stanley Cup champion’s philosophy for his players as they embark on this preseason noting if they follow Quenneville’s lead, “everything else will fall into play.”

“[I’m] just trying to take everything in, anything he says, I’m just trying to apply it,” Nesterenko said of his new head coach. “His message is it’s early in the preseason, don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Just go out there [and give it] 100 percent, work your butt off, and he’ll correct us as we go.”

As for tonight’s game, Quenneville said his goal for the group is to have them “play at a higher tempo” and “keep the puck a bit more” than they did against the Kings.

The Utah Mammoth will play their third preseason game in two days after facing the Colorado Avalanche in a doubleheader on Sunday Night. The Mammoth lost both contests, 5-1 and 3-2, respectively.

Tonight’s game will be streamed on Victory+ and AnaheimDucks.com.

Tonight's Lineup

2 Lacombe

7 Gudas

14 Helleson

16 Strome

17 Killorn

19 Terry

20 Kreider

51 Zellweger

39 Phillips

44 Johnston

45 Sennecke

47 Warren

60 Hinds

64 Granlund

73 Mysak

75 Caulfield

77 Vatrano

91 Carlsson

Goalies

34 Mrazek

78 Suchanek