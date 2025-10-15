Our 21st Duck for the 2025-26 Season: Daniel “Doc” Jacobs

The inspirational Jacobs is a U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class (Ret.), veteran advocate, Paralympic athlete and author

image000001(7)

The Ducks continue the tradition of creating a spot on their Opening Night roster for the 21st Duck, to honor a fan who embodies characteristics such as great perseverance, character, courage, inspiration or a fan who is making significant contributions to our community. The Ducks organization is extremely proud to name Daniel “Doc” Jacobs as our 21st Duck for this season.

Doc is a decorated U.S. Navy veteran, author, and elite adaptive athlete whose journey embodies resilience, courage, and service. After enlisting in 2004, Doc served as a Navy Corpsman with the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines in Ramadi, Iraq. In 2006, his patrol was struck by a triple-stacked IED, resulting in life-altering injuries and the loss of his legs. For his heroism in combat, Doc was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and the Purple Heart.

Defying expectations, Doc became the first amputee in Naval history to return to a deployable infantry unit. After retiring from the Navy in 2012, he turned his focus to advocacy, athletics and storytelling.

Doc’s athletic achievements are extraordinary. He has completed 10 half-marathons (soon to be 11 on October 19 in Detroit), summited Mount Kilimanjaro twice, played on the U.S. Paralympic Sitting Volleyball Team, and is a member of Team USA’s Paralympic Bobsledding Team.

He also tried out for five Major League Baseball teams as an amputee and plays defense for the San Diego Ducks Sled Hockey Team. A devoted Ducks fan and proud San Diego resident, he is also a season ticket holder for the San Diego Gulls. His support for goaltender Lukas Dostal has been unwavering, from cheering him on during his time with the Gulls to celebrating his rise as the Ducks’ starting netminder. Doc is proud of all Gulls and Ducks from past, present and future.

image000000(4)copy

Beyond sports, Doc continues to serve by participating in battlefield recovery missions as a Team Medic, Team Leader, Assistant Researcher and Forensic Science Specialist, helping bring closure to families of missing-in-action service members. He is also co-founding a company focused on historic battlefield recoveries.

In addition, he is the author of There and Back Again: Stories from a Combat Navy Corpsman, a memoir that explores perseverance, self-discipline and rediscovering joy after trauma. Doc is also the author of MaCoven, his first fictional book which he is currently writing into a trilogy.

He has recently taken his Veteran advocacy a leap further and has written legislative resolutions pushing for change throughout the VA and Military.

Doc has been honored with the Tommy Lasorda Veteran of the Year Award, 2022 DAV Outstanding Veteran of the Year, received personal recognition from Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and was celebrated with Doc Jacobs Day in San Diego – November17th. He now resides in a specially adapted Gary Sinise Foundation smart home, designed to support his physical needs.
Above all, Doc is a proud father and passionate advocate for veterans, people with disabilities and those overcoming adversity. His story is one of grit, gratitude and an unyielding commitment to making a difference.

