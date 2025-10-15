Our 21st Duck for the 2025-26 Season: Daniel “Doc” Jacobs

The Ducks continue the tradition of creating a spot on their Opening Night roster for the 21st Duck, to honor a fan who embodies characteristics such as great perseverance, character, courage, inspiration or a fan who is making significant contributions to our community. The Ducks organization is extremely proud to name Daniel “Doc” Jacobs as our 21st Duck for this season.

Doc is a decorated U.S. Navy veteran, author, and elite adaptive athlete whose journey embodies resilience, courage, and service. After enlisting in 2004, Doc served as a Navy Corpsman with the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines in Ramadi, Iraq. In 2006, his patrol was struck by a triple-stacked IED, resulting in life-altering injuries and the loss of his legs. For his heroism in combat, Doc was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and the Purple Heart.

Defying expectations, Doc became the first amputee in Naval history to return to a deployable infantry unit. After retiring from the Navy in 2012, he turned his focus to advocacy, athletics and storytelling.