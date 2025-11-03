NOTES: Ducks Off to Hot Start This Season

The Ducks are 7-3-1 (15 points) this season, their best start since the 2014-15 season (16 points). The club’s .682 points percentage ranks third in the Western Conference and seventh in the NHL. The Ducks have won their last three games and are 7-2-1 in the last 10 contests. More accolades:
- The club’s 40 goals through the first 11 games of the season are a club record, sur¬passing the 37 scored in 2023-24 and 2012-13. The team is averaging 3.64 goals-per-game, tied-for-third in the NHL. Anaheim, Chicago and Ottawa are the only NHL teams to have recorded two games with seven-plus goals scored.
- Anaheim is the league’s only club with five players averaging at least one point-per-game (Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier, Mikael Granlund and Chris Kreider).
- The Ducks have 16 goals and 38 points from players 21-and-under this season, both leading the league (Chicago is second, 13 and 35).
- Goaltender Lukas Dostal was named the league’s ‘First Star’ of the Week today. He paced the NHL with three wins in as many starts (3-0-0), compiling a 1.63 GAA, .948 SV% and led the NHL in saves (91).
- Leo Carlsson is riding a career-high six-game point streak (3-7=10, +9). He also has assists in a career-tying five straight games (2-7=9, +7).
- Troy Terry currently has points in six of his last seven games (5-5=10, +10), including goals in four of the last six games (5-4=9, +10).
- Cutter Gauthier leads Anaheim in goals (7) and is riding a career-high six game point streak (4-5=9, +10).
- Beckett Sennecke’s four goals this season rank tied for second among NHL rookies (Mathew Schaefer, 5).
- Chris Kreider is only the second player in Ducks history with six-or-more goals through their first seven games with the franchise. The other is Teemu Selanne (7 G in 7 GP) in 1995-96.
- Jacob Trouba is one of two Ducks defensemen with at least seven points and +9 through their first 11 games of a season. The only other is Sheldon Souray, who had 4-3=7 points with a +10 rating in 11 games in 2012-13. Trouba’s +9 ratings ranks sixth among all NHL blueliners.