NOTES: Ducks Off to Hot Start This Season

The Ducks are 7-3-1 (15 points) this season, their best start since the 2014-15 season (16 points). The club’s .682 points percentage ranks third in the Western Conference and seventh in the NHL. The Ducks have won their last three games and are 7-2-1 in the last 10 contests. More accolades:

The club’s 40 goals through the first 11 games of the season are a club record, sur¬passing the 37 scored in 2023-24 and 2012-13. The team is averaging 3.64 goals-per-game, tied-for-third in the NHL. Anaheim, Chicago and Ottawa are the only NHL teams to have recorded two games with seven-plus goals scored.

Anaheim is the league’s only club with five players averaging at least one point-per-game (Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier, Mikael Granlund and Chris Kreider).

The Ducks have 16 goals and 38 points from players 21-and-under this season, both leading the league (Chicago is second, 13 and 35).

Goaltender Lukas Dostal was named the league’s ‘First Star’ of the Week today. He paced the NHL with three wins in as many starts (3-0-0), compiling a 1.63 GAA, .948 SV% and led the NHL in saves (91).

Leo Carlsson is riding a career-high six-game point streak (3-7=10, +9). He also has assists in a career-tying five straight games (2-7=9, +7).

Troy Terry currently has points in six of his last seven games (5-5=10, +10), including goals in four of the last six games (5-4=9, +10).

Cutter Gauthier leads Anaheim in goals (7) and is riding a career-high six game point streak (4-5=9, +10).

Beckett Sennecke’s four goals this season rank tied for second among NHL rookies (Mathew Schaefer, 5).

Chris Kreider is only the second player in Ducks history with six-or-more goals through their first seven games with the franchise. The other is Teemu Selanne (7 G in 7 GP) in 1995-96.

Jacob Trouba is one of two Ducks defensemen with at least seven points and +9 through their first 11 games of a season. The only other is Sheldon Souray, who had 4-3=7 points with a +10 rating in 11 games in 2012-13. Trouba’s +9 ratings ranks sixth among all NHL blueliners.