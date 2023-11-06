News Feed

Recap: Ducks Down Defending Champs for Sixth Straight Win

Preview: Win Streaks Collide as Ducks Host Defending Champ Golden Knights

Ducks Recall Hagg from San Diego

A Closer Look: Sam Carrick

Ducks Reassign Stalock, Assign Luneau on a Conditioning Loan

Recap: Terry's Four-Point Night Powers OT Win over 'Yotes

Ducks Recall Stalock from San Diego

Dostal Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

Preview: Ducks Open Five-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Coyotes

Recap: Ducks Clinch Perfect Road Trip with Last-Minute Win over Penguins

Preview: Ducks Aim for Perfect Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh

Recap: Vatrano Gets Another Hat Trick as Ducks Win Third Straight

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win Today in Philly

Recap: McTavish's OT Winner Clinches Comeback Victory in Boston

Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Wednesday, Nov. 1

Preview: Ducks Look for Revenge Tonight in Boston

Ducks Recall Defenseman Hagg from AHL San Diego

Ducks Earn First Road Victory of the Season on Vatrano Game-Winner in OT

McTavish Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Ducks forward Mason McTavish has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week.

McTavish registered 3-2=5 in three outings – including points on all three of Anaheim’s decisive goals – to help the Ducks (7-4-0, 14 points) rally from third-period deficits in each contest to extend their winning streak to six games dating to Oct. 24. 

McTavish posted 2-1=3 points, highlighted by the game-winning, shorthanded goal with 12.8 seconds remaining in regulation, in a 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins Oct. 30. He then collected the lone assist on Troy Terry’s overtime winner in a 4-3 triumph versus the Arizona Coyotes Nov. 1. He capped the week with the decisive goal – in his 100th NHL game – as Anaheim overcame a 2-0 third-period deficit for a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Nov. 5, handing the reigning Stanley Cup champions their first regulation loss of the season. 

The 20-year-old McTavish, who paces the Ducks with 6-7—13 through 11 total contests in 2023-24, shares the league lead with three game-winning goals this season.

He also currently leads all NHL players 21-and-under in scoring and goals.