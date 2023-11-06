McTavish Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Ducks forward Mason McTavish has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week.

McTavish registered 3-2=5 in three outings – including points on all three of Anaheim’s decisive goals – to help the Ducks (7-4-0, 14 points) rally from third-period deficits in each contest to extend their winning streak to six games dating to Oct. 24.

McTavish posted 2-1=3 points, highlighted by the game-winning, shorthanded goal with 12.8 seconds remaining in regulation, in a 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins Oct. 30. He then collected the lone assist on Troy Terry’s overtime winner in a 4-3 triumph versus the Arizona Coyotes Nov. 1. He capped the week with the decisive goal – in his 100th NHL game – as Anaheim overcame a 2-0 third-period deficit for a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Nov. 5, handing the reigning Stanley Cup champions their first regulation loss of the season.

The 20-year-old McTavish, who paces the Ducks with 6-7—13 through 11 total contests in 2023-24, shares the league lead with three game-winning goals this season.

He also currently leads all NHL players 21-and-under in scoring and goals.