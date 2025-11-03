Dostal Named NHL First Star of the Week

Lukas Dostal NHL First Star

Ducks goalie Lukas Dostál was named the NHL First Star of the Week for the week ending November 2. Dostal paced the NHL with three wins in as many starts (3-0-0), compiling a 1.63 goals-against average, .948 save percentage and League-high 91 saves to propel the Ducks (7-3-1, 15 points) to a perfect week and into first place in the Pacific Division.

He denied 31 shots, and two of three shootout attempts, in a 3-2 victory against the Florida Panthers Oct. 28. Dostal then made 28 saves, including 14 in the second period, in a 5-2 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings Oct. 31. He closed the week with a season-high 32 stops in a 4-1 win versus the New Jersey Devils Nov. 2.

The 25-year-old Dostal, a third-round pick (85th overall) from the 2018 NHL Draft, owns a 5-3-1 record (2.55 GAA, .916 SV%) through nine total appearances this season and a 47-61-14 mark (3.23 GAA, .903 SV%, 2 SO) in 130 career NHL outings (all w/ ANA).

