LEARN HER WAY and PLAY HER WAY Programs Introduce the Game to Area Girls

“This is a huge stepping stone for us to be able to not only give back but see what more we can create for hockey, especially in Southern California,” said Director of the Anaheim Lady Ducks, Kristi Kehoe. “For the girls who are helping us out from our Lady Ducks program, the coolest thing for them is coming off the ice and seeing how the kids progress so quickly. They feel like they're making a difference. The holistic approach is just an amazing process to be a part of.”

Two of the current LEARN HER WAY participants are Emma and Zoey Grunbaum. The eight- and nine-year-old sisters had previously only tried cheerleading but heard about the all-girls hockey program through their school, Westmont Elementary in Anaheim. With cost removed as a barrier, their mother, Carol, figured the free program would be a great way for her girls to try something new.

“It’s awesome and they love it,” said Grunbaum. “Everyone is very friendly and non-discriminating, and they’re all very welcoming. We look forward to Mondays…the girls count the minutes.”

Despite never having been on the ice before, the sisters are having a blast learning a new sport. “My favorite part about this program is that it's really fun,” Zoey said. “This is new for me and it’s so fun. I like how we learn new things.”

Added sister Emma, “It’s fun because we get to learn new tricks on the ice.”

Joining Zoey and Emma on the ice each week are a group of 13 students from Richman Elementary in the Fullerton School District. Both the school and the district have a longstanding partnership with the Ducks as S.C.O.R.E. Program participants and have made a commitment to offer the WE PLAY HER WAY initiative as an afterschool opportunity for their students by providing bus transportation to and from the rink each week.

“This partnership will allow access and opportunity for female students who would not have had exposure to hockey,” said Fullerton School District Director of Educational Services, Jason Chong. “The hope is for female students' passion for hockey to be ignited and a pathway to reach the next level will be created. The Anaheim Ducks organization has been a dedicated partner who shows their commitment through action, and the Fullerton School District has been fortunate to be a close partner.”

Richman Elementary physical education teacher, Mike Shaffer, is already seeing an impact on his students as a result of the LEARN HER WAY program.

“When I ask them about how sessions have been, it's so fun to see their faces light up,” Shaffer said. “Through smiles, they share that they love it and are having fun. They talk about figuring out the equipment and trying to skate for the first time. I hear the pride in their voices as they talk about figuring those things out and getting more comfortable. They can't wait to get back on the ice and keep getting better.”