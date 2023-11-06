News Feed

McTavish Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Recap: Ducks Down Defending Champs for Sixth Straight Win

Preview: Win Streaks Collide as Ducks Host Defending Champ Golden Knights

Ducks Recall Hagg from San Diego

A Closer Look: Sam Carrick

Ducks Reassign Stalock, Assign Luneau on a Conditioning Loan

Recap: Terry's Four-Point Night Powers OT Win over 'Yotes

Ducks Recall Stalock from San Diego

Dostal Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

Preview: Ducks Open Five-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Coyotes

Recap: Ducks Clinch Perfect Road Trip with Last-Minute Win over Penguins

Preview: Ducks Aim for Perfect Road Trip Tonight in Pittsburgh

Recap: Vatrano Gets Another Hat Trick as Ducks Win Third Straight

Preview: Ducks Shoot for Third Straight Win Today in Philly

Recap: McTavish's OT Winner Clinches Comeback Victory in Boston

Ducks to Host Día De Muertos Celebration Wednesday, Nov. 1

Preview: Ducks Look for Revenge Tonight in Boston

Ducks Recall Defenseman Hagg from AHL San Diego

LEARN HER WAY and PLAY HER WAY Programs Introduce the Game to Area Girls

We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-31
By Jenelyn Russo

Beginning this season, the Anaheim Ducks introduced a new initiative with the goal of bringing the sport of hockey to women and girls of all ages in the greater Orange County area.

The WE PLAY HER WAY initiative is a collaboration between the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E Program, The Rinks and the Anaheim Lady Ducks hockey club and currently consists of two new programs created specifically for girls that will connect elementary-age participants with pathways to explore their passion for hockey.

The first program in the two-pronged approach is LEARN HER WAY, designed for girls ages 5-12 who have no previous on-ice experience. The eight-week session is free of charge and provides participants custom jerseys, a full set of loaner equipment, two tickets to a Ducks home game and one hour a week on-ice sessions at The Rinks-KHS with coaching and instructional support from The Rinks staff and Anaheim Lady Ducks players.

As a second step for participants, girls ages 5-12 can enroll in the PLAY HER WAY program which will take the on-ice instruction to the next level by introducing basic hockey skills and gameplay scenarios, all in alignment with USA Hockey’s American Development Model (ADM). PLAY HER WAY registrants will receive a voucher for a full set of new hockey gear along with two one-hour on-ice sessions per week over an eight-week period and two tickets to a Ducks home game.

The first session of LEARN HER WAY is already in full swing and has been well-received with signups reaching the 60-participant capacity mark in just 24 hours. After only a few sessions on the ice, the girls are already making significant strides in their skating ability. And with the mentorship provided by Lady Ducks players, a community built on confidence and teamwork is emerging.

We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-10

“This is a huge stepping stone for us to be able to not only give back but see what more we can create for hockey, especially in Southern California,” said Director of the Anaheim Lady Ducks, Kristi Kehoe. “For the girls who are helping us out from our Lady Ducks program, the coolest thing for them is coming off the ice and seeing how the kids progress so quickly. They feel like they're making a difference. The holistic approach is just an amazing process to be a part of.”

Two of the current LEARN HER WAY participants are Emma and Zoey Grunbaum. The eight- and nine-year-old sisters had previously only tried cheerleading but heard about the all-girls hockey program through their school, Westmont Elementary in Anaheim. With cost removed as a barrier, their mother, Carol, figured the free program would be a great way for her girls to try something new.

“It’s awesome and they love it,” said Grunbaum. “Everyone is very friendly and non-discriminating, and they’re all very welcoming. We look forward to Mondays…the girls count the minutes.”

Despite never having been on the ice before, the sisters are having a blast learning a new sport. “My favorite part about this program is that it's really fun,” Zoey said. “This is new for me and it’s so fun. I like how we learn new things.”

Added sister Emma, “It’s fun because we get to learn new tricks on the ice.”

Joining Zoey and Emma on the ice each week are a group of 13 students from Richman Elementary in the Fullerton School District. Both the school and the district have a longstanding partnership with the Ducks as S.C.O.R.E. Program participants and have made a commitment to offer the WE PLAY HER WAY initiative as an afterschool opportunity for their students by providing bus transportation to and from the rink each week.

“This partnership will allow access and opportunity for female students who would not have had exposure to hockey,” said Fullerton School District Director of Educational Services, Jason Chong. “The hope is for female students' passion for hockey to be ignited and a pathway to reach the next level will be created. The Anaheim Ducks organization has been a dedicated partner who shows their commitment through action, and the Fullerton School District has been fortunate to be a close partner.”

Richman Elementary physical education teacher, Mike Shaffer, is already seeing an impact on his students as a result of the LEARN HER WAY program.

“When I ask them about how sessions have been, it's so fun to see their faces light up,” Shaffer said. “Through smiles, they share that they love it and are having fun. They talk about figuring out the equipment and trying to skate for the first time. I hear the pride in their voices as they talk about figuring those things out and getting more comfortable. They can't wait to get back on the ice and keep getting better.”

We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-60
We Learn Her Way 10.8.23-12
We Learn Her Way 10.8.23-27
We Learn Her Way 10.8.23-14
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-24
+18 We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-27
We Learn Her Way 10.8.23-6
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-10
We Learn Her Way 10.8.23-54
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-20
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-18
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-16
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-13
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-2
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-30
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-31
We Learn Her Way 10.8.23-28
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-35
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-34
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-47
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-7
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-9
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-48
We Learn Her Way 10.9.23-42

WE PLAY HER WAY Programs

The next session of LEARN HER WAY and the first session of PLAY HER WAY are scheduled to begin in late January. Grunbaum can already see her girls wanting to take the next step in their hockey journey, and she encourages parents to be open to letting their daughters try something new.

“I think it's amazing that the Ducks are doing this for so many little girls,” Grunbaum said. “This is definitely a door-opener to try something different, and it could really grow as a sport within the child. Don't be afraid for your kids because they're going to love it.”

After completing both the LEARN HER WAY and PLAY HER WAY sessions, participants will have the option to continue exploring their growth in the sport through next-step programming offered by The Rinks and the Lady Ducks. At the core of WE PLAY HER WAY is a desire to not only create a starting place for girls in the Orange County area who want to learn to play hockey but build a model that provides the most opportunity for those girls to succeed in the sport.

“I think that one of the most beautiful things about this program is that the girls involved don't see any barriers for them to play hockey,” Shaffer said. “They can just be a part of it because they want to. They have fun with it and think hockey is something that's for them.”

For more information on WE PLAY HER WAY, visit AnaheimDucks.com/LearnHerWay.

For more information on the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. Program, visit DucksScore.com.