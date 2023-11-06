LEARN HER WAY and PLAY HER WAY Programs Introduce the Game to Area Girls

Beginning this season, the Anaheim Ducks introduced a new initiative with the goal of bringing the sport of hockey to women and girls of all ages in the greater Orange County area.
The WE PLAY HER WAY initiative is a collaboration between the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E Program, The Rinks and the Anaheim Lady Ducks hockey club and currently consists of two new programs created specifically for girls that will connect elementary-age participants with pathways to explore their passion for hockey.
The first program in the two-pronged approach is LEARN HER WAY, designed for girls ages 5-12 who have no previous on-ice experience. The eight-week session is free of charge and provides participants custom jerseys, a full set of loaner equipment, two tickets to a Ducks home game and one hour a week on-ice sessions at The Rinks-KHS with coaching and instructional support from The Rinks staff and Anaheim Lady Ducks players.
As a second step for participants, girls ages 5-12 can enroll in the PLAY HER WAY program which will take the on-ice instruction to the next level by introducing basic hockey skills and gameplay scenarios, all in alignment with USA Hockey’s American Development Model (ADM). PLAY HER WAY registrants will receive a voucher for a full set of new hockey gear along with two one-hour on-ice sessions per week over an eight-week period and two tickets to a Ducks home game.
The first session of LEARN HER WAY is already in full swing and has been well-received with signups reaching the 60-participant capacity mark in just 24 hours. After only a few sessions on the ice, the girls are already making significant strides in their skating ability. And with the mentorship provided by Lady Ducks players, a community built on confidence and teamwork is emerging.