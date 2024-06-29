'He Can Play Any Type of Game': Verbeek on Ducks First-Round Picks

Sennecke stage
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

A busy offseason for the Ducks got off to a big start Friday night as Anaheim added two key pieces to its top-ranked prospect pool in winger Beckett Sennecke and defenseman Stian Solberg.

Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek met with the media after making those selections to share his thoughts on both players.

On the decision process for the third overall pick
We narrowed it down to three or four players and then we had a really good discussion. There were other players that ended up getting pushed down for different reasons. So near the end of the conversation it really boiled down to two and it was a good discussion. We reached a consensus on Beckett.

GM Pat Verbeek on Anaheim's first-round picks

On Solberg
He took a big jump in the second half. He seemed to get a lot more confident. He started to exert himself more physically and in the playoffs. He was a tough player to play against and that element really drew us to him. 

On Sennecke
I think he's a really versatile player. I think that he's a guy that, when he gets physically stronger, he is going to be able to be a guy that can play any type of game on the ice. He can play a physical game. He can play a skilled game and he can also play a speed game. So I think his overall game is what excited us.

The NHL Draft resumes Saturday morning (8:30 a.m. PT) with Rounds 2-7. For more on the draft, click here.

News Feed

Ducks Select Center Blais 100th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Pick Defenseman Smith 79th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Center Procyszyn 68th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Winger Masse 66th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Pick Center Pettersson 35th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Solberg 23rd Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Select Sennecke Third Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Own Third and 31st Picks, Nine Total Selections in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Unveil Brand Evolution with New Logo and Jerseys

Picking Third: Recent History of the Number Three Selection

'One of the Most Interesting Decisions in the Draft': Experts Predict Ducks Third Overall Pick

Ducks Name Clune Assistant Coach

NHL Draft Preview with Assistant GM Martin Madden

Ducks Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

Ducks of Tomorrow: Goalie Prospect Update with Coach Sudarshan Maharaj

Gauthier Named 2024 Bob Johnson Award Winner

Ducks of Tomorrow: Defense Prospect Update with Director of Player Development Jim Johnson

Ducks Sign Goaltender Clara to Entry-Level Contract