'He Can Play Any Type of Game': Verbeek on Ducks First-Round Picks

A busy offseason for the Ducks got off to a big start Friday night as Anaheim added two key pieces to its top-ranked prospect pool in winger Beckett Sennecke and defenseman Stian Solberg.

Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek met with the media after making those selections to share his thoughts on both players.

On the decision process for the third overall pick

We narrowed it down to three or four players and then we had a really good discussion. There were other players that ended up getting pushed down for different reasons. So near the end of the conversation it really boiled down to two and it was a good discussion. We reached a consensus on Beckett.