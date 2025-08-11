Great Park Ice to Host 2025 Warrior For Life Fund Face-Off For Heroes - Anaheim Memorial Game

Great Park Ice will host the 2025 Warrior For Life Fund (WFLF) Face-Off For Heroes - Anaheim Memorial Game Saturday, Aug. 16 at 3:30 p.m. The charity hockey game will feature Ducks alumni Kevin Bieksa, Bryan Allen, Mark Mowers, Corey Tropp and Terry Yake in addition to other NHL alumni. The event is presented by the National Hockey League and in partnership with the Ducks Alumni Association with all proceeds to benefit the Warrior For Life Fund.

The WFLF's Face Off For Heroes - Anaheim Memorial Hockey game unites NHL alumni, active-duty service members, veterans and their families in a powerful tribute to the sacrifices made by these heroes while fostering support for the military community through the shared love of hockey. This game is part of WFLF’s ongoing mission to support active duty, veterans, and their families through sports and community engagement. The fund believes in the power of sports to help individuals navigate the unique challenges of combat deployments and life after service.

In addition to Ducks alumni, other notable participants include Stanley Cup champions Andrew Ference and Ken Linseman. The roster will also include NHL alumni Andrew Alberts, Ralph Barahona, Victor Bartley, John Blue, Rob Cowie, Greg Johnston, Frank Simonetti, Ben Scrivens and Mike Vukonich.

The Face Off For Heroes – Anaheim Memorial Game marks the third annual Face Off For Heroes event on the West Coast and first in Orange County following two prior events in San Diego. WFLF has hosted memorial hockey games on the East Coast for over 10 years, with events in Virginia Beach, Boston and Washington D.C.

Great Park Ice is located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, CA 92618. Media interested in attending the game should contact a member of the Ducks communications staff and Jayme Pastoric (WFLF) [email protected].

Tickets begin at $20. To purchase tickets, donate or learn more about the Warrior For Life Fund, please click here.