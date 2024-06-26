Ducks Unveil Brand Evolution with New Logo and Jerseys

Anaheim brings back the world-famous Ducks logo with vibrant transformations paired with orange in honor of the club’s Orange County roots

2024_ADHC_SM_Jersey-Infographic

The Ducks today unveiled the club’s new logo, home and away jerseys as part of a brand evolution.

“As our organization enters a new chapter of Anaheim Ducks hockey, we are proud to reveal our new, refreshed logo and uniform kit that identifies with the Orange County community,” said Anaheim Ducks owners Susan and Henry Samueli. “The Ducks are a symbol of Orange County, and our pivot to orange with an updated, iconic logo encompasses our past, present and future.”

THE NEW LOGO

Following years of deliberation and fan feedback, the Ducks are introducing a refreshed version of the classic and world-famous Ducks logo. Revolutionized by a vibrant transformation of the iconic duck mask with a refreshed twist now framed in vibrant orange as the bold primary color reflective of the team’s home in Orange County.

The Ducks’ identity evolution honors Anaheim's unique citrus heritage and the enduring spirit of hard work it symbolizes. A refined crest inspired by the original primary design of the Mighty Ducks, this refreshed primary symbol embodies the commitment to our community and fans as we further cement our hockey legacy, carrying forward with pride and passion.

Take a closer look at Anaheim's brand refresh.

A dynamic, aggressive orange eye in the Duck mask with a fearless expression symbolizes the evolving primary mark, a revolution to be faster, more exciting and more aggressive than ever before, both on and off the ice. The eyebrow has a more rounded, aggressive curve, marking an on-ice tenacity the team has developed over its three decades of existence and reflective of the miles of powerful Pacific Ocean rock reef and beach-break waves that crash up and down the coast.

Elegant gold accents complete the look within the logo, adorning a shimmer effect to give a glimmer of Orange County’s iconic beaches.

This emblem is not just a new image; it is the embodiment of the team’s evolution. It draws from the colors of our Orange County sunsets, the art deco lines of our city's architecture, and the rich history of our citrus-filled heritage. It holds within it the mischievous spirit and bravery that characterizes the Ducks. Look closely and you'll see the fine balance between tradition and modernity, simplicity and significance. The logo is designed to stand out.

THE NEW JERSEYS

The evolution of a refreshed look will mark the fourth set of primary jerseys since the Ducks’ inception in 1993, following the inaugural Mighty Ducks jerseys (1993-2006), a new era as the Anaheim Ducks with a typographic mark (2006-14) and the most recent iteration of the integration of the stylized “D” that echoed the image of a duck’s foot (2014-24).

A return to the pinnacle of ‘90s hockey fashion, a new, powerful identity at home and on the road are not just apparel; they are an emblem of the team’s identity, embracing unexpected aggression that defines a path forward. Intended to align the club’s history, ambition and vision, a simplified design with sharper angles, clean lines and sharp contrasts were inspired by the vibrant culture, colors and energy of Orange County, elevating orange for a bold impactful look present throughout the uniforms, including the pants, helmet, socks and gloves.

Both jerseys incorporate a bold new typeface and number palette modeled after Orange County’s turn of the century art deco styling commonly used in the citrus industry at that time, when Orange County truly took hold and began to really foster its own identity. A modernized number typography includes shading elements of orange, black, gold and white.

The former primary mark has also been refined and takes its place as our secondary logo, emboldened as a shoulder patch. Also include in the jersey design on the interior hemline reveals “Ducks Hockey” to embody the club’s philosophy.

Anaheim’s primary home jersey blends the past with the present, a cohesive design both modern and timeless. Anchored at the center of the bold jersey lies the refreshed iconic mask framed by a bold orange base. Accented by horizontal waist stripes and chevron shapes on the sleeves is a contrast of black, white and gold stripes transitioning into a black sleeve cuff.

Check out the details on the new Ducks uniforms.

The Ducks’ new away jerseys adorns a white base with bold, rounded orange throughout the shoulders. The accented horizontal waist stripes and chevron sleeves mimic the primary jersey with an orange sleeve cuff.

The new Ducks identity is not just an evolution, it’s a brand revolution: faster, more exciting and more aggressive both on and off the ice.

Anaheim’s primary orange jersey will feature the Western National Property Management logo, emblazoned on the upper right chest of the primary jersey. The three-year partnership launched for the 2023-24 NHL season, with Western National Property Management the first-ever partner to have its logo featured on a Ducks game jersey.

To learn more about the Anaheim Ducks’ refreshed identity, please visit AnaheimDucks.com/OrangeCountry.

